The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club hosted teams from Cheyenne, Gillette and Rock Springs last weekend with none of the Laramie teams having to travel for away games.
Including the action at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, there were more than 70 Wyoming Amateur Hockey League games statewide. Teams are moving into the final phase of the season schedules to decide seeding in preparation for state championship playoffs starting in February.
18U High School (10-3-1)
Laramie’s 18U High School team lost two games to the top-ranked Gillette Grizzlies 18U Varsity team (11-2-1) 8-0 and 8-1.
The lone goal for the Outlaws came from junior Caleb Swallow (assist Seth Becker). Goalie Seth Sorensen made 37 saves Friday night, and Brennen Upchurch made 59 saves Saturday.
Riddled with injuries, the Outlaws hope to bounce back for their senior celebration night Friday, Jan. 28, in their game against the Gillette 18U JV team.
19U Girls (2-12-0)
The Outlaws Girls lost two close matchups to the Cheyenne Capitals (4-11-1) 1-0 Friday night and 8-5 Saturday morning.
Goalie Emily Bresnahan made 39 saves in the loss Friday. She then Bresnahan scored a hat trick Saturday and Tressa Thompson netted two goals. Annica Fenus recorded the lone assist in the game. Zoey White tended the net making 17 saves.
14U Bantam (10-6-0)
The Outlaws Bantams recorded a pair of shutout wins against the Rock Springs Miners Red team (6-10-0), recording 15-0 and 10-0 victories.
Laramie goals on Friday night came from Ozzie Lewis (three), Carson Moniz (three), Landon Lotzer (two), Erik Jacobson (two). Single tallies were scored by Bracen Gruver, Oscar Dillon, Benjamin Messersmith, David Novogrodsky and Otto Lefevre. Aiden Pepe led the team in assists with four. Moniz, Gruver, Dillon and Hazel Janzen each earned two assists. Cole Peterson, Lotzer and Tressa Thompson tallied one assist each. Emily Bresnahan tended the net making 12 saves for the shutout.
Outlaws goals on Sunday morning came from Gruver (two) with single goals by Lotzer, Messersmith, Lewis, Moniz, Pepe, Dillon, Jacobson and Thompson. Jacobson, Novogrodsky, Moniz and Janzen earned two assists each. Lotzer, Messersmith, Thompson and Bresnahan each recorded one assist. Sebastian Borjas made 10 saves for his second shutout of the season.