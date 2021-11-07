CASPER — Laramie and Kelly Walsh have clashed for some of the most memorable back-and-forth volleyball contests during the past several years.
If there were to be a team that could stymie Laramie’s momentum at the Wyoming Class 4A State Volleyball Championships, it would be Kelly Walsh.
However, the Laramie train couldn’t be derailed while it recorded a rare sweep against the Lady Trojans 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 in the title game Saturday at the Wyoming Center to win its second consecutive state championship. The only other state title for Laramie was in 1994.
“I gotta say the second time’s a little sweeter, it’s special to go out with this senior class as we’ve been together a long time,” said Laramie senior Alexis Stucky, who was last season’s Gatorade player of the year. “Especially with all the adversity we dealt with this year with injuries and everything, it was awesome.”
Kelly Walsh pulled ahead early in the first set and maintained its lead throughout behind swings and service aces from Abi Milby. Cydnee Eskew put the Lady Trojans ahead 17-13, forcing a Laramie timeout. The Lady Plainsmen responded by going on a 12-3 run to close out first set and take a 1-0 lead. Five of the final 12 points came on kills from Alexis Stucky.
“We were feeling it today, we passed great and were able to spread the offense and everyone did their job,” said Alexis Stucky, who notched 20 kills and 10 digs for the double-double in her final match for Laramie. “I really do think we out-teamed the other team (Saturday) and it’s a testament to how hard we work in practice.”
Laramie built on that momentum going into the second set and quickly forced Kelly Walsh to call a timeout with a 7-3 advantage. The timeout didn’t alter Laramie’s momentum or intensity, as it came out the timeout and got two kills from senior Anna Gatlin and two kills from sophomore Noel Jensen to build on its lead. Gatlin finished with five kills and 4.5 blocks.
“(Friday) we came in and knew we needed to win that game to get to the next one and this one we left everything on the court,” Jensen said. “Our coach told us hit to win, don’t hit to lose, hit to win, and we all just brought that intensity.”
Following back-to-back kills late in the second set, Kelly Walsh went on a five-point run that was capped by a Peyton Carruth kill. However, the comeback attempt was cut short and Alexis Stucky gave Laramie the 2-0 lead with a swing from the left side.
Laramie struggled to find its offensive footing at times during its semifinals victory against Thunder Basin. It was a different look from the Lady Plainsmen’s front row on Saturday.
“We were an organized front today,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “We knew where our strengths lie, we knew how to cover up some weaknesses and we put it all together and played a really nice match out there.”
After a Jensen attack error allowed Kelly Walsh to tie the third set 9-9, Laramie used a five-point swing in its favor to pull ahead. But the Lady Trojans answered by going on a run of their own to knot the set 15-15 with an ace from Carruth. Laramie didn’t budge however, and Alexis Stucky iced the game with a kill.
Sophomore Maddy Stucky recorded 22 assists and junior Taylor Tyser had a team-high 15 digs.
Coming off an undefeated season last year at 25-0, Laramie finished this season 32-2, with its only two losses coming against Kelly Walsh (30-5). It knew once it got ahead in Saturday’s contest, it needed to remained composed and couldn’t let its foot off the gas.
That’s exactly what the Lady Plainsmen did.
“Our team handled the emotions, our team handled the passion for wanting to win, our team handled the ‘I made a mistake, how do I bounce back from that,” Jill Stucky said. “We just handled it really well and I think we used our brains to put ourselves past Kelly Walsh, build on the score and keep it the rest of the match.
“I felt like we were prepared to come in this year and handle our business.”