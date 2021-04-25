The Laramie High track and field teams competed at the Twilight Invitational Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with the meet featuring teams from southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska.
The Lady Plainsmen finished runner-up with 103 points with Cheyenne Central winning at 119. The LHS girls won three events and had five second-place finishes.
Two of the event wins for LHS came from senior Libby Berryhill, who won the 800-meters in 2 minutes, 28.24 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:25.55. Junior teammate Carey Berendsen was runner-up in the 800, but not by much clocking in at 2:28.77. Cheyenne Central sophomore Sydney Morrell also made the 3,200 close at 11:25.73 for runner-up.
Lady Plainsman senior Taylor Gardner was the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 11¾ inches. Central junior Katie Thomson was second at 34-7½. Gardner was also second in the long jump at 16-2½ with Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris winning at 17-6½.
LHS sophomore Kodi Johnson finished runner-up in the 100 (13.00) and 200 (27.04), both times to East’s Morris who won in 12.73 and 12.59, respectively.
The LHS 4x200 relay of Gardner, junior Mischa Yurista, junior Cassandra Wulff and Johnson was second in 51.63 with East finishing in 51.20 for the win.
The Plainsmen, which finished fourth as a team with 61 points, had one relay win and four second-place finishes. Host Scottsbluff won the boys team title with 122, followed by Central (121) and East (97).
LHS senior Travis Judd, junior Quail Perkins, junior Cameron Burns and senior Garrett Dodd won the 4x400 relay in 3:34.28. Central was second in 3:34.96. Judd was also runner-up in the triple jump at 41-½ with East senior Kaliff Guevara winning at 44-1¼.
Plainsman senior Aidan Morris was runner-up in the long jump at 20-4 as Guevara won at 20-10.
LHS sophomore Meyer Smith was also runner-up in the 800 at 2:07.19 with East senior Levi Smith winning in 2:05.25.
Rounding up the second-place finishes for LHS was the Plainsmen 4x800 relay of Meyer Smith, juniors and Russell King and Burns in 8:49.80. Gering won in 8:43.44.
GOLFThe Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen golfers got the spring season started Friday at the Douglas Invitational played at the Douglas Community Club & Golf Course.
The one-day tournament featured many teams from the eastern region of Wyoming.
The Plainsmen, led by three golfers in the top-10, placed fourth in a field of 10 teams after counting the top four scorecards.
LHS junior Jackson McClaren tied for fourth place with a round of 78. Senior Andrew Stannard was eighth with 81 and senior Titus Wookey was tied for ninth at 82. Rounding out the team scoring was junior Daden McFate, who had 95. Also competing for the Plainsmen was freshman Colin Suloff, who scored 97.
“I really liked what I saw. It was a progression of what we’ve been working on in practice,” LHS coach Jenna Tennant said. “We’ve been chipping outside on the grass fields at the high school, and the ball striking was awesome. The team has been working hard with a new program in the weight room.
“Spring is a lot of our developmental season. Our focus is a growth mindset for momentum into the summer. All the players have done a great job.”
The Lady Plainsmen finished in sixth place with the top three girls counting for team scores. The top three Lady Plainsmen were sophomores Grace Kordon (116) and Samantha Kitchen (124) and junior Heidi Welniak (126). Also competing were junior Emma Welniak (127) and freshman Jairah Coffin (160).
“We’ve wanted to get some new girls into the tournament as we will probably be shuffling with a new group of girls each week — there’s nothing wrong with competition for qualifying for tournaments,” Tennant said.
Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum won the girls individual title with a 79, and pacing Lady Bolts to the team title with a low of 256. Natrona County was second at 271 and Cheyenne Central was third at 274.
The boys individual title went to Cheyenne Central’s Caden Jackson, who carded a 72. Cheyenne East turned in the best team score at 324, followed by Campbell County at 326 and Thunder Basin at 331.