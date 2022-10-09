LHS football logo

LARAMIE — The opening kickoff was a quick indication of how the game would turn out for the Laramie High football team on Friday night during a 68-7 loss to Thunder Basin in Gillette.

The Plainsmen (1-6), already rather shorthanded entering their seventh game of the season, lost starting defensive lineman Gavin Vigil because of an injury on that first special-teams play.

