LARAMIE — The opening kickoff was a quick indication of how the game would turn out for the Laramie High football team on Friday night during a 68-7 loss to Thunder Basin in Gillette.
The Plainsmen (1-6), already rather shorthanded entering their seventh game of the season, lost starting defensive lineman Gavin Vigil because of an injury on that first special-teams play.
It was the first in a series of unfortunate circumstances to plague the Plainsmen.
“We (also) were happy to have Reese McIntyer back and he did some great things for us last week, and he went down,” LHS coach Paul Ronga said during a KOWB 1290 AM postgame interview.
McIntyer, a senior captain and starting receiver and outside linebacker, missed several games because of injury before returning last week in a 14-7 home win against Kelly Walsh.
Thunder Basin (4-3) scored early and often to build a 41-7 lead at halftime.
The Plainsmen’s touchdown was scored with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the first quarter to cap a 13-play drive. On fourth-and-8, junior quarterback Ben Malone zipped an 18-yard pass to senior receiver Adrien Calderon, who collected the ball for the score while sandwiched between two defenders.
Outside of that drive for a touchdown, the fifth-ranked Bolts controlled the game in all phases.
“We have the talent and skill level to contain these (top) teams for a little bit of time, but eventually, in the waves that they come at us, there was so much where we couldn’t hold the fort against them,” Ronga said. “Then the score is getting out of hand, and this game wasn’t indicative of the score.
“I am proud of the players in that the score really doesn’t show where this program is at. I’ve mentioned multiple times, and I will continue to mention we are rebuilding, a work in progress and we are trying to get there.”
Laramie will next travel to Rock Springs (2-5) on Friday before completing the regular season at home against Cheyenne South on Oct. 21.