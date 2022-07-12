LARAMIE — It was the right fit and the right time for Tamara Bretting to take over the Laramie High swimming and diving boys and girls programs.
Albany County School District No. 1 announced the selection on Monday for Bretting to take the next step for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen. Her decade-plus years of experience in coaching and expertise in the sport will be a boon for the teams, according to the press release.
After more than three decades of leading the LHS swim teams, veteran and accomplished coach Tom Hudson stepped aside to give the lane to another coach. Coach Bretting is not a novice in creating athletes out of students while working with Hudson throughout and considering him to have been an invaluable mentor.
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to follow in Tom’s footsteps for the head coaching position,” Bretting says in the release. “He has been such an amazing mentor for the past 14 years, and I know his shoes will be hard to fill. But I love these teams and am glad they are allowing me to take the lead.”
Bretting will undoubtedly bring her own spin to the role.
“We are excited to announce Coach Tamara Bretting as the new Head Boys and Girls Swimming Coach at Laramie High School, pending school board approval,” LHS activities director Ron Wagner says in the release. “Coach Bretting comes with 14 years of experience with Coach Hudson and has been a vital part of the recent success of the LHS swimming and diving program. Her experience and relationship with all partners of the program, along with her personal knowledge of the sport, will provide the program with a great new leader.”
Coach Bretting hopes to continue the many traditions established by Hudson and keeping up the fantastic performances she has witnessed from the teams.