ROCK SPRINGS — The Laramie boys soccer team managed to keep pace with defending state champion Jackson Hole through the first 40 minutes of play.
But a few missed chances and a rough second half led to the Plainsmen’s undoing. They were unable to match the intensity and pace the Broncs played with and surrendered four second-half goals in a 5-1 loss.
“We played fine early on and were in it,” Laramie coach Andy Pannell said. “We had some decent chances to equalize and were a little unlucky to tie things up. On the whole, I am really proud of these guys.”
The Broncs opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Senior midfielder Jared Perez managed to get a shot past goalkeeper Abraham Bangoura to give his team the 1-0 lead.
The Laramie defense settled in following the goal and managed to play solid in front of its own net. When Jackson Hole was able to get past the defense, Bangoura was there to keep them from scoring.
Laramie had two excellent chances in the opening 40 minutes, but was unable to convert on either. Karson Busch was unable to beat a sliding Gavin Keelin, and Paulo Mellizo put a shot off the far post.
The missed opportunities in the first half came back to haunt the Plainsmen in the second half. In the 51st, Teddy Opler scored off a deflection to give Jackson a 2-0 lead.
The goal took a good amount of wind out of the sails for Laramie, and the Broncs went on to score two more goals over the next 15 minutes of play. Perez added his second of the game that beat Bangoura to his right side, and Kyrem Beristain gave Jackson a commanding 4-0 lead in the 66th.
“They pass really well,” Busch said. “They are always finding the open guy and moving off the ball. They are just really good at that.”
But Laramie did not go away, and two minutes after Beristain’s goal, Sam Hunter scored his first goal of the season to cut into the lead. Shortly after, Busch nearly made it a two-goal game when he beat a challenging Keelin to the ball, but just missed tucking the ball into the far-side post.
Beristain finished off Laramie in the 75th on a free kick that made it 5-1.
“They came out of halftime with a lot more energy,” Busch said. “They just kept things going. I thought we were a little more relaxed, and they just came out firing.”
In spite of the untimely end to its season, the future is bright for the Laramie Plainsmen. While they are losing six seniors to graduation, the Plainsmen will return nine of their 11 starters.
“I think we (will be bringing back) a very motivated group,” Pannell said. “They need to continue to play, that is the number one thing. There is a bright future for this group.”
JACKSON HOLE 5, LARAMIE 1
Halftime: Jackson Hole 1-0
Goal: Jackson Hole, Perez (Smock), 14, Jackson Hole, Opler (unknown), 51, Jackson Hole, Perez (unknown), 58, LH, Beristain (Hills), 66, Laramie, Hunter (unassisted), 68, Jackson Hole, Beristain (free kick), 75.
Shots: Laramie 4, Jackson Hole 13. Shots on goal: Laramie 3, Jackson Hole 12. Saves: Laramie 7 (Bangoura), Jackson Hole 2 (Keelin).
Corner kicks: Jackson Hole 6, Laramie 1. Offsides: Laramie 2, Jackson Hole 1. Fouls: Laramie 2, Jackson Hole 3.
