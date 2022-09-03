LARAMIE — The Laramie High football team came as close as you could get of picking up a home win in a 21-20 loss to Campbell County Friday night at Deti Stadium.

The Plainsmen (0-2) had one last chance to take the lead with 4 minutes, 5 seconds on the clock and the ball at their own 25. Junior quarterback Ben Malone started the drive with a 6-yard run. On third-and-4 Malone scrambled to escape pressure and connected with senior receiver Adrien Calderon over the middle for 19 yards to the 50. A sack by the Camels (1-1) pushed the line of scrimmage back to the Laramie 43.

