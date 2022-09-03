LARAMIE — The Laramie High football team came as close as you could get of picking up a home win in a 21-20 loss to Campbell County Friday night at Deti Stadium.
The Plainsmen (0-2) had one last chance to take the lead with 4 minutes, 5 seconds on the clock and the ball at their own 25. Junior quarterback Ben Malone started the drive with a 6-yard run. On third-and-4 Malone scrambled to escape pressure and connected with senior receiver Adrien Calderon over the middle for 19 yards to the 50. A sack by the Camels (1-1) pushed the line of scrimmage back to the Laramie 43.
With 1:05 on the clock and facing fourth-and-14 Malone and junior running back/receiver Porter Trabing appeared to pick up the first down with a pass-and-catch deep into Camels’ territory, but holding call negated the play and ended the comeback attempt for the Plainsmen.
Penalties and mishaps on special teams plagued the Plainsmen throughout the game.
The defenses for both teams dominated the start of the game, with three interceptions for Laramie in the first half — two by senior safety Mason Branch and a pick from Calderon to halt Campbell County drives.
Laramie got on the scoreboard first on a trick play in the second quarter when wideout Max Alexander got the ball from Malone on an end around and stopped to pass a strike to Branch, who was wide open behind the defense for a 62-yard touchdown reception. The point-after attempt by junior kicker Tyler Ennist was missed wide left.
The Camels took a 7-6 lead with 2:02 left before halftime on a 19-yard pass over the middle from sophomore quarterback Mason Drube to senior receiver Parker Fitzgerald.
The Camels took a 14-6 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter when senior running back Ian Carter ran the ball in from 12 yards out and kicker Shane Duvall converted the point after. It was the first play after Ennist dropped the snap and was tackled on a punt attempt.
Laramie tied the contest on another big passing play on third-and-12 with Malone hooking up with Calderon. When he broke the initial tackle by a Camel defender Calderon sprinted down the left sideline for the 75-yard touchdown. Malone then found Alexander for a 2-point catch to tie the game at 14.
The Camels took the lead for good with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter when Drube completed a 14-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Evan Vandom. The drive began with running plays of 19 and 29 yards by Carter and Drube, respectively.
Laramie pulled to within a point for the final difference with 6:30 remaining when junior running back Kyler Roberts and the rest of the offensive line pushed into the end zone from 3-yards out. But the tying point after kick was not converted when the holder bobbled the ball disrupting the time of the play.
The Plainsmen may have suffered a significant injury when senior co-captain and starting middle linebacker and running back Mahlon Morris left the game after being tackled out of bounds late in the second quarter. He couldn’t put any weight on his right leg and did not return to the game.
