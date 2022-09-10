LARAMIE — Not a lot went right for the Laramie High football team on its first road trip of the season.
The Plainsmen traveled north Friday to take on the defending state champions Sheridan at Homer Scott Field, and the Broncs cruised to a 55-6 victory for their 18th straight win against Laramie.
The Broncs, playing their homecoming game, took advantage of optimal field position after a variety of LHS mishaps, and capped all but the first drive with a touchdown for 27 first quarter points and 21 more in the second to enact a running clock to start the second half with a 48-0 halftime lead.
“Clearly, and no doubt, they are a powerhouse and you saw that in every way, shape and form this evening,” Laramie coach Paul Ronga said during the KOWB radio postgame show. “As a result of that, it happened quick, fast and early. It began with the rain and the torrential downpour, where we lost the ball I think two or three times in our first several possessions. It just snowballed from there and we were never able to recover.”
The Plainsmen (0-3) stopped Sheridan on its first possession for a punt, but the Broncs scored touchdowns on their next seven possessions, which started in Laramie territory.
Sheridan was first sparked by a 54-yard punt return by junior Dane Steel. Senior Colson Coon capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. It was the first of his three first-half rushing touchdowns. He later added touchdown runs from 23 yards and 1 yard.
During the ensuing kickoff the ball was stymied by a strong wind that accompanied the quick, passing deluge. The Plainsmen were not in position to recover the ball, and Sheridan got to it first to have the ball at the Laramie 28-yard line. Sheridan senior quarterback Cael Gilbertson cashed in with a 2-yard touchdown run and also a 2-point conversion run to make up for a missed point-after kick by Coon.
Gilbertson also had two touchdown passes in the first half, the first going to senior receiver Mathew Ketner on a wideout screen for 41 yards; the second to Steel for 25 yards.
Also scoring for Sheridan in the first half was junior Terran Grooms with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Sheridan (3-0) had 183 yards of offense in the first half, and 160 punt-return yards to enable the Broncs to have short fields to work with. Laramie had 15 yards of total offense.
The Plainsmen got on the scoreboard with 8:05 on the clock in the third quarter when senior receiver Adrien Calderon caught a pass from junior quarterback Ben Malone on a slant route. Calderon outran the defense for 55 yards into the end zone.
On Sheridan’s next possession junior defensive end Tyler Ennist earned Laramie’s first sack of the season for a loss of 10 yards to force a punt and give the Plainsmen the ball in Sheridan territory for its best field position of the game to that point. But Malone was later intercepted on third down by Karson Chase.
Chase then had a 24-yard run on offense early in the fourth quarter on a 13-play drive that ended with a 1-yard push into the end zone by junior Malachi Bandy-Schmidt.
After playing the first two games at home, the Plainsmen will go on the road for the second straight time next Friday at Cheyenne East.