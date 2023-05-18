Laramie High main logo

CASPER — Even on an off-day, Dominic Eberle was better than most.

The Laramie High junior battled his body from the start of the Class 4A boys 3,200-meter run Thursday afternoon.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus