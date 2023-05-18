CASPER — Even on an off-day, Dominic Eberle was better than most.
The Laramie High junior battled his body from the start of the Class 4A boys 3,200-meter run Thursday afternoon.
Try as he might to push himself to run faster, Eberle couldn’t muster more speed.
Despite that, Eberle finished second in the state with a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 41.41 seconds. Star Valley sophomore Habtamu Wetzel won the title at 9:34.86.
“I didn’t feel good at any point in the race,” Eberle said. “I felt great and had a really great regional meet last week, but I just didn’t feel good (Thursday).
“Even though I didn’t have it, I was able to race really well.”
Eberle was able to overcome not feeling his best by running a smart race, he said.
“Overall, I’m really happy with how I placed,” Eberle said.
The Plainsmen were well-represented on the podium for the boys 3,200. Senior Meyer Smith took fourth (9:45.01), and classmate Cooper Kaligis was seventh (9:51.09).
“It was great to see us all on the podium, and it was especially awesome for Cooper and Meyer because they’re seniors,” Eberle said.
The 15 points Laramie scored in the 3,200 helped put it first in the team standings with 21 points after the first day of the state meet.
The Plainsmen quartet of Eberle, John Rose, Jackson Reed and Flynn Arnold finished third in the 1,600 sprint medley relay to close Thursday’s events and add another six points to the team score. They stopped the clock in 3:39.00.
Sheridan set a new state record in the event (3:32.09).
The Lady Plainsmen are 11th in the team race after scoring one point with an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 sprint medley relay. The team senior Kodi Johnson, juniors Addison Forry and Leah Schabron and freshman MacKenna Schabron finished in 4:29.29.
