CHEYENNE — Full-court pressure helped the Douglas girls basketball team build a cushion late in the first quarter against Laramie on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bearcats — who are the top-ranked team in Class 3A — rode that cushion to a 53-33 victory over the Lady Plainsmen at the Taco John’s Invitational at Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse.
“That was the turning point — they were able to force some turnovers there in the first quarter and got up 12 and were able to sustain it,” first-year Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “We also didn’t shoot the ball very well this afternoon so that also has some stuff do with that but they’re a great team, they didn’t set that record for no reason.”
The win was the 47th consecutive victory for Douglas, setting a new Wyoming state record for girls hoops. The current longest winning streak on the boys side is 50 games, by Pine Bluffs and Wyoming Indian.
“(I’m feeling) a little bit of relief if I’m being honest, just because it's over with,” Douglas coach Cody Helenbolt said. “But I’m so proud of the kids and this group in particular because this was kind of the group that was counted out a little bit, so to see them reel off seven in a row and get that streak for the program is pretty cool.”
Late in the opening period, Douglas (7-0) turned three consecutive steals into a quick six points to grab a 12-4 advantage. Entering Friday as the top scoring team in 3A at 72.3 points per game, the Bearcats were struggling to find the bottom of the net early on.
However, they started to turn defense into offense to get easy baskets.
“At first (their press) surprised us but after a couple possessions we recovered from it and got used to it,” Laramie junior Ruby Dorrell said. “It took us a little bit but once we figured out as a group what we needed to do to break that press. But once we did, that it was much easier (to get set up offensively)."
After almost a six-minute scoring drought during the first and second quarters, Dorrell scored a pair of buckets to cut Laramie’s deficit to 18-8. The Plainsmen (4-3) built on that and trailed just 27-18 at the half after freshman Carson Milam got a triple to fall for Laramie. The Plainsmen outscored the Bearcats 14-13 in the second frame.
To open the third quarter, Laramie went on a 5-0 run and two Dorrell free throws put Laramie behind just 27-23 with just more than five minutes to play in the period. That was the closest the game was since Douglas led 9-4 in the first. However, the Bearcats got back to pressuring and built its cushion back, but Laramie was able to stay afloat by forcing tough shots and matching Douglas’ physicality.
Laramie held Douglas to just six third-quarter points.
“We talked to the girls about just accepting the challenge,” Reese said. "We got out of our mentality on defense and we just told them to accept the challenge … and be there for one another.”
Allison Olsen and Lauren Olsen put the game away for the Bearcats in the fourth quarter. Allison scored seven of her 12 points in the final period and Lauren netted nine of her game-high 18 points to seal the game.
Dorrell finished with 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Laramie, who hosts Windsor, Colorado, at 2:30 p.m. today.