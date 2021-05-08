CHEYENNE – A late surge from the Cheyenne East boys soccer team wasn’t enough to overcome Laramie's offensive pressure Friday evening.
The Plainsmen turned that offense into a 4-1 victory over East at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“Aside from the result, the way we finished the game was impressive," Thunderbirds coach Ryan Cameron said. "I loved our kids' attitude toward the finish of the game … if we can continue to build that mindset, going into regionals, anything can happen."
Laramie started the contest finding success with its attack. The Plainsmen had four shots in the first four minutes of the contest. It wasn’t long before the shots started to find the back of the net.
In the 10th minute, senior Kelton Spiegelberg dribbled through an East defender's legs on the right side of the penalty area and found Cameron Hoberg in front of the frame. Hoberg finished his first of two goals for the early 1-0 advantage.
“We tend to be pretty lethargic going into the game," East senior Mason Paskett said. "I think that our confidence isn’t all there, we’re a little nervous and we don’t build up getting ready to play, so, we need to improve that going into next week."
The Plainsmen continued to control possession for most of the first half, and saw a few opportunities at the net just miss. Karson Busch managed to gain control of a loose ball in the 37th and dribbled down the left side of the field unbothered before finding the bottom right corner of the goal, giving Laramie a 2-0 lead going into the break.
That late second half goal carried its momentum into the second half, where Laramie had four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the half.
“The ball was in the air a lot in the first half and bringing the ball down was something that was harder to do (Friday)," Laramie coach Anne Moore said. "It got into a kicking war between the two goalies punting back and forth and so it kinda bypassed the midfield, but once we got control of the midfield and started to possess a little bit we were able to create better opportunities."
East goalie Logan Ospal came off his line in the 56th in an attempt to grab a loose ball in front of the net. Thomas Faber took advantage of the empty net and beat Ospal to the loose ball, increasing Laramie's lead.
The lone goal from East (3-10 overall, 3-9 Class 4A East Conference) came in the 62nd minute, where the T-Birds started to show a different type of energy. Brenden Bohlmann attempted a shot on free kick from 24 yards out. The shot was saved by Laramie goalie Talon Luckie, but Isaac Rich gathered it to avoid the shutout.
Laramie (7-5, 7-5) has won four of its last five contests, with the loss coming to top-ranked Thunder Basin. The Plainsmen could be playing their best soccer of the season at the right time with regionals starting next week.
“We’ve been working a lot of on practicing our position and playing feet and winning balls out of the air and I think that really showed (Friday)," senior David Tangeman said. "We played as a team and we’re getting better,” we’re definitely much better than we were a couple weeks ago."