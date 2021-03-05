CHEYENNE — Garrett Dodd knocked down a 3-pointer on Laramie’s opening possession of its Class 4A Southeast Quadrant semifinal with Cheyenne East on Thursday evening.
The Thunderbirds responded by outscoring Laramie 25-10 over the remainder of the first quarter en route to a 67-53 victory at the Cheyenne Central Fieldhouse.
The loss ended the Plainsmen’s season and earned East a berth in next week’s state tournament. Laramie finished the season 11-8 overall.
“They were hitting shots and we weren’t, they made layups and they were getting quite a few turnovers,” said Plainsman sophomore forward Mahlon Morris, who scored a team-best 14 points. “They also got some points off offensive rebounds, and we really tried to limit those things in the second half.”
East pushed its lead to as much as 18 points midway through the second quarter, and held a 37-24 advantage at halftime.
“We didn’t shoot the basketball real well, and East did a good job of getting after Jaedyn (Brown) and taking him away,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “After that first quarter, we played them pretty even.”
The Plainsmen used a 7-0 run to cut that lead to 42-31 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“We started making some baskets, which always makes the game easier,” Shaffer said. “We were more aggressive and started getting to the basket more, and started taking care of the basketball better.
“East put so much pressure on our perimeter guys, and we struggled to get into the offense and did a bad job of getting by people.”
Brown, a sophomore guard, finished with 13 points, 10 of which came during the second half. Junior forward Jake Vigen chipped in with nine, all in the first half.
East senior Graedyn Buell led all scorers with 25 points. He scored 14 in the first quarter alone. Freshman guard Drew Jackson came off the bench to score 17.
“When we play great defense, our transition offense is a lot better and we get easier baskets,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Our kids showed a lot of toughness. We had a lot of turnovers early in the third.
“Laramie deserves a lot of credit because you can never really pull away from them. Our kids had to regroup and get another spark. We knew it was going to be a game of runs, and we were fortunate enough to make a few more than they did.”