CHEYENNE — It took nearly the entire first quarter for the Cheyenne East girls to take the lead over Laramie.
But once the Lady Thunderbirds got out in front, they never fell behind again, defeating the Lady Plainsmen 69-39 in the opening round of the Southeast Quadrant regional tournament and clinching a spot in the Class 4A state tournament next week. Laramie finished the season at 7-12 overall.
“We rushed some shots and didn’t fundamentally play great team basketball,” Laramie coach Nick Darling said. "We were breaking their press pretty well, but we would give up the ball instead of scoring.”
With just more than a minute to play, Ashley Marshall finished down low to give East the 17-16 advantage and a lead that it didn’t lose for the rest of the game. The bucket followed three consecutive 3-pointers from East freshman Bradie Schlabs, the third of which tied the game at 15. Another 3 came from East and the Lady T-Birds carried a 20-16 lead into the second frame.
Laramie held a lead as large as seven at one time in the first quarter.
“We started to panic and started to make dumb passes and get stressed out,” Laramie senior Kayla Vasquez said. “That’s when we start losing our leads, is when we start turning the ball over.”
After giving up 16 first quarter points, East only allowed 23 more points for the remainder of the contest, including a four-point second period, where it took control of the game.
“It was that pressure that goes unspoken, but every kid knows about it and what it means to go to state,” East coach Eric Westling said about his team's first quarter. “I think (our team) calmed down after that and were just themselves and that showed up midway through the first (quarter)."
A five-point run from East opened the second period and Laramie was forced to call a timeout 58 seconds into the frame. The Lady T-Birds carried that momentum through the rest of the quarter and took advantage of each possession.
On the final possession of the half, East had control of the ball for close to a minute-and-a-half with the help of two offensive rebounds. Just as the clock ran out, Schlabs found a cutting Cheyenna Alvarado for the bucket and East had a 32-20 advantage at the break.
“It’s a tough little conundrum,” Darling said. “When the ball isn’t going in the hoop it’s tough to win."
The second half mirrored the second quarter, and the Lady T-Birds went out on a 12-2 run over the course of four-and-a-half minutes before Laramie senior Kylee Cox drained a 3-pointer. East continued to maintain its lead and didn’t allow any type of comeback.
In his first season at the helm of the Lady Plainsmen, it wasn’t the end of the season Darling would have liked, but there are still some positives to look back on.
“All of these girls compete like crazy,” Darling said. “I was lucky to have those three seniors, I thought their leadership was really good and I really enjoyed how hard they worked. I loved coaching them this year.”