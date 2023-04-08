LARAMIE — The Laramie High track and field teams competed in the best weather conditions so far this spring on Friday at the large Okie Blanchard Invitational in Cheyenne.
Plainsmen Dominic Eberle and Christopher Gonzales made the most of their outings at the meet hosted by Cheyenne East at Okie Blanchard Stadium. The meet also featured many regional varsity and junior varsity teams from schools of all classifications.
Eberle cruised his way around the track to claim first place in the 1,600-meter run when he clocked in at 4 minutes, 38.36 seconds. He easily beat Cheyenne Central’s Will Barrington, who finished in 4:45.26 in a field of 25 runners.
Gonzales won the discus event with a toss of 139 feet, 4 inches. There were 38 throwers in the event with Central’s Hadyn Fleming finishing runner-up at 137.
Other Plainsmen in the top three included: Flynn Arnold, who was third in 400 in 52.10; John Rose, who was third in the high jump at 6 feet; and Adrian Calderon, who was third in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 13 feet.
The LHS boys finished third as a team with 74.5 points with 16 varsity teams competing. Central won at 145, followed by Natrona County at 120 for second. Cheyenne East was fourth at 61.5.
The Lady Plainsmen were led by the 4x100 relay team of Bailey Craven, Amanda Nilsson, Emily Gardner and Kodi Johnson when they were second in 52.36. The Wheatland relay team also was part of the photo finish when they won in 52.24. Gardner also was seventh in the long jump at 15-11¾.
Alex Lewis claimed third place in the girls discus with a toss of 99-2 in a field of 25 throwers. She also placed seventh in the shot put at 33-7 with LHS’ Kate Lewis right above her in the event for sixth at 33-7.
The Lady Plainsmen were seventh with 23 points as 15 varsity teams were entered. Natrona won with 132, followed by East at 123 for second and Central at 98.5 for third.
SOCCER
The LHS soccer teams picked up a pair of shutouts Friday during a rare girls and boys varsity home doubleheader Friday at Deti Stadium. The matches were rescheduled from Tuesday because of winter weather earlier in the week.
The Lady Plainsmen notched a 7-0 result against the Lady Bison with Devani Romero recording a hat-trick with three goals. Her first goal was assisted by Sienna Osborne, second score assisted by Ava Wallhead and her third goal was unassisted.
Morgan Hanson notched a pair of scores, assisted by Wallhead and Chloe Whisenant, respectively. Kaylee Kern had a goal on an assist from Allison Beeston, and Lexi Lucero recorded her goal after an assist from Whisenant.
The Lady Plainsmen had 15 shots on goal and seven cornerkicks. LHS goalkeeper Barbara Martin made two saves.
“It was a team effort with lots of people involved in all aspects,” Lady Plainsmen coach Justine Tydings wrote in an email. “A solid shutout and a response from a loss last week. The team has been picking things up at training, in games and continues to improve.”
The Plainsmen then took to the field for a 5-0 win against the Bison, leading 3-0 at halftime scoring two more in the second half.
Paulo Mellizo recorded his first two goals of the season. The first after an assist from Diego Villasenor in the 10th minute; the second just before the break on an assist from Lucas Dillon.
In between was a LHS goal in the 12th minute from Karson Busch with the assist also from Dillon.
“South had several good chances to score, but Caden Polson made several key saves, including a diving save to push a shot off the post,” Plainsmen coach Andy Pannell wrote in an email about the action in the first half. He also mentioned South was dangerous on free kicks throughout the contest.
The first of two second-half goals for the Plainsmen was in the 65th minute when Busch cut inside and hit a low, hard shot but the save was made with the rebound finding Gage Hepworth for the score, according to Pannell.
Three minutes later, Paul Taufa notched Laramie’s final tally after an assist from Christian DeSantiago.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Plainsmen had to take a break from competition when their road trip to Gillette to play doubleheaders at Campbell County on Thursday and Thunder Basin on Friday were postponed because of poor field conditions. Make-up dates have not yet been announced by LHS activities.