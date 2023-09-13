LARAMIE — Don’t be surprised if the Laramie High girls swimming and diving team wins its seventh consecutive Class 4A state championship this season.
The Plainsmen are off to a red-hot start, finishing first in all six of their meets thus far. LHS has tremendous depth throughout its squad, and that speaks to the job coach Tamara Bretting has done since taking over last year.
Of course, winning six consecutive state championships will put a target on your back. However, athletes and coaches said before the season they aren’t placing that expectation on themselves.
Laramie’s swimming culture was largely embedded by former coach Tom Hudson. Hudson spent 34 seasons with the team, and 32 as head coach.
Under Hudson, the team racked up 843 dual wins, 124 losses and five ties to go along with 31 conference championships. Bretting spent three seasons on Hudson’s staff before taking over as head coach last fall.
Bretting won coach of the year honors in her first season. She doesn’t measure success by wins or losses, as she thinks that would be unfair to the team.
Bretting has kept the rigorous training schedule implemented by Hudson, but added more variety to what the girls can do. The program revolves around building the intensity up early, and having it taper off toward the end.
LHS swims five days per week, totaling 13 hours in the water to go along with two weightlifting sessions.
Over the season, the team has beaten Kelly Walsh, Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Douglas and the three Cheyenne schools. The depth of the team is what makes it hard to beat. LHS has had multiple top-five finishers in nearly every event this season.
The team started its season with the Laramie Relays, where LHS took first place with 358 points and had multiple top-five finishers. LHS topped Kelly Walsh, Green River, Cheyenne Central, Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan and Natrona County in the season-opening event.
The same weekend, LHS competed in the Laramie Pentathlon, which is all individual events. The Plainsmen had multiple top finishers in each event, displaying the depth of the team.
Earlier this month, LHS faced off against many of those same teams in dual meets, starting with Campbell County and Thunder Basin. Laramie tallied 130 team points and had multiple top-five finishers against the two Gillette schools.
The next day, LHS won a dual meet against Kelly Walsh and Douglas, scoring 104 points as a team.
Last weekend, the Plainsmen won a quad dual with the three Cheyenne schools, scoring 143 as a team. Laramie has continued to shine in both relays and individual events.
The depth of the roster is what has kept the Plainsmen strong and allowed Bretting to give swimmers opportunities in different events. Michelle Shoales, Morgan Gekwickz, MacKenna Schabron, Braley Smith, Brooklyn Smith, Rea Caputo-Wilkowski, Hazel Link, Zoey Lozano, Portia Mobley, Grace Sanford, Poppy Link, Davanee Hodges, Addi Graves, Alex Thelen and Emma Loseke have combined to give Bretting endless combinations to use.
Shoales has mastered the 200-yard freestyle races, winning the event multiple times this season. Brooklyn Smith has been in the top five of the 200 freestyle twice.
Gelwicks has been a mainstay in medley events for the Plainsmen. Graves and Sanford have also stepped up for LHS in the 50-yard freestyle over the last two meets, and Sanford finished second out of 43 swimmers at 27.98 seconds in the event this past weekend.
Caputo-Wilkoswki has been a constant in the 100-yard butterfly, placing top five in each of the past two meets. Schabron has also shined in this event, placing in the top five alongside Caputo-Wilkowski.
Laramie has given Shoales the 100 freestyle off in two consecutive events, and both times Sanford placed in the top four each time. She finished fourth in the dual meet against Kelly Walsh and Douglas out of 28 swimmers, and finished second in the quad meet in Cheyenne out of 21 swimmers.
Laramie has also shined in long distance events. Shoales and Brooklyn Smith placed first and second, respectively, in the quad meet in the 500-yard freestyle.
The Plainsmen have consistently been near the top of the leaderboard every time they’ve been in the pool this season. As a result, LHS has accumulated more points than any other team.
The team has seven more meets before it begin the conference meet Sept. 20 at its home pool in Laramie. The state meet will be Nov. 2-3 in Gillette.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters