LARAMIE — Don’t be surprised if the Laramie High girls swimming and diving team wins its seventh consecutive Class 4A state championship this season.

The Plainsmen are off to a red-hot start, finishing first in all six of their meets thus far. LHS has tremendous depth throughout its squad, and that speaks to the job coach Tamara Bretting has done since taking over last year.


