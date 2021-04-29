Steve Wagner, president of the Expedition League, an elite summer collegiate wood-bat baseball league, is renewing his interest to expand in Laramie.
After focusing on a successful shortened season during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Wagner will be in town this weekend to pick up where he left off in 2019 when he first began exploring his interest for a Laramie team and Cowboy Field.
Wagner will be hosting a presentation during a “Team Ownership Opportunity” event from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Bond’s Brewing Company, located at 411 S. Second St. He will provide details about why Laramie would be a good fit for an Expedition League team and its brand of baseball.
The event will also feature a “name the team” contest and include various giveaways. Wagner will also present his vision for significant renovation at Cowboy Field, complete with party decks and all you can eat VIP fan areas.
The Expedition League, with its headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, currently has 12 teams in two divisions — Lewis and Clark — located throughout the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain regions for the upcoming 2021 season. Most of the teams are located in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska with single teams also in Canada, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming — the Casper Horseheads. A typical season is 64 games from late May to mid-August.
A complete story about the league and possible expansion to Laramie will be in Saturday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang and online at: https://www.wyomingnews.com/wyosports/.