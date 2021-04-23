Three early goals and a defense that bent but didn’t break propelled the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team to a key East Conference road win.
The Lady Indians scored all their goals in the first half for a 3-1 win against Laramie Thursday afternoon at Deti Stadium. All three scores came from attacks originating from crisp passing up the field.
“We came out with the intensity that we need and our movement off the ball has been better that it has been, which is what we are working on,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “We are trying to posses the ball; I think we are getting better at it and still think we have a ways to go.
“But you can see with some of our connected passes that the idea is there and then it is actually executing — receiving the ball and not losing it or having it roll up your shin or making a pass to the cones that are one-to-two feet off. It’s a game of inches.”
The first goal for the third-ranked Lady Indians (5-1 overall and East Conference) was just 4 minutes into the contest when senior Zoe Lam passed the ball to the right corner for sophomore Alyssa Brenchley, who sent a crossing pass into the box to junior Calie Mosely for the goal.
Central took a two-goal advantage in the 27th minute when Lam connected with sophomore Mia Gerig for a breakaway opportunity and shot the ball low into the net when Laramie senior goalkeeper Madeline Bershinsky had to venture out to challenge and try to cut down the shot angles.
“A lot goes through my mind (on a breakaway), but mostly just trying to be in a good position to receive the ball from my teammates,” Gerig said. “They do a really good job of getting me the ball in position to receive those and finish the goal.”
Gerig found herself with another breakaway behind the Laramie (3-3-1 overall and East) in the 34th, this time after a pass from Brenchley. Bershinsky challenged again, and this time made the save only to have the rebound go right to Mosely, who cleaned up the scoring opportunity from the right side of the box.
The 3-0 halftime deficit didn’t bother Laramie coach Justine Tydings as much as how it came about.
“It was not our proudest game as far as effort, which was unfortunate,” Tydings said. “It was the first time I had to get on them about bringing some effort and energy and that was disappointing.”
“… They responded to those criticisms at halftime and they made those improvements. It just makes you wish they played like that for the whole game, but it’s good they took the halftime coaching.”
The Lady Plainsmen responded by applying most of the offensive pressure in the second half, including a shot from freshman Kaylee Kern that sailed just above the crossbar.
“We realized we needed to start playing more as a team at halftime, and we pressured every ball to give us more chances,” Kern said. “… I was a little disappointed (on the shot), but just wanted to get back so we can keep doing it.”
Though Central did have a few attacks down the stretch, including a shot by Lam off the crossbar, the constant pressure from Laramie paid off late to avoid the shutout.
The Lady Plainsmen scored in the 78th minute when senior Kylee Cox sent in a crossing pass from left of the 18-yard box to a waiting teammate, sophomore Alexia Lucero, who buried it low and inside the right post.
Laramie had eight of its 13 shots in the second half with three on goal in each half. Central had 11 shots, five on goal. The Lady Plainsmen had all four corner kicks in the game, and three fouls were called on each team.