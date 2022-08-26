Plainsmen football-Bangoura-Rock Springs

In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, Laramie High defensive lineman Abraham Bangoura, center, stops Rock Springs junior receiver Saben Carlsen during a game at Deti Stadium. Bangoura is one of four senior co-captains for the Plainsmen this season.

 CAROL RYCZEK/FOR WYOSPORTS

LARAMIE — Last season it was “Build.”

This season it’s “Find A Way.”

David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus