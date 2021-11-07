It’s one for the thumb for Laramie High girls swimming and diving with a fifth straight state championship.
It wasn’t so much if they would win again at the Wyoming Class 4A Girls State Swimming and Diving Championship, but it became a question of by how much.
The Lady Plainsmen showed their top-end talent with four event wins and overall team depth throughout the lineup Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette to tally 325 points for its 17 state title in program history. Cheyenne Central was second with 222 points and Campbell County third at 215.5.
“We had such a good day during (Friday’s prelims) setting ourselves up for being in such good position,” veteran Laramie coach Tom Hudson said. “It was just a great team effort. We had a four-peat going with the girls and have a four-peat going currently for the boys. A five-peat is definitely a first in my career.
“Every year is different with each year having so many different challenges. To string together five years with such great kids … they really came together.”
One of several highlights for Laramie was in 1-meter diving when senior Mallorie Hamel re-wrote the record book with 464.25 points for the event win. She bested a record that stood since 2002 from Evanston’s Brittany Wainwright’s 463.70. Senior teammate Natalie Six was right with Hamel for runner-up at 462.60.
“Mallorie and Natalie were like a prize fight just back and forth hitting dives,” Hudson said. “Mallorie was super consistent and saw her coming on big time in the last month or so with increasing her degree of difficulty. She is such a talent and hard worker.
“Unfortnately, this is the first meet Natalie lost all year and it was at state. Natalie was one-point away from a state record and Mallorie beat it by one point. You couldn’t ask for a closer outcome, both are great friends and they are happy for one another.”
LHS diving coach Ben Herdt was 4A girls assistant coach of the year.
Senior Anna Roesler won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 55.64 seconds. She beat Cheyenne South’s Rayelle Brewer, who finished in 1:58.68.
“Anna won the 200 free going away and we kind of expected that,” said Hudson, who was 4A girls coach of the year. “Her time wasn’t quite what she wanted while not feeling her best. But she still swam tough to win that race in dominating fashion.”
Roesler was also second in the 100 butterfly in 58.77.
LHS junior Ashlyn Mathes defended her event title in the 500 freestyle, winning in 5:19.80. Cheyenne East’s Sydni Sawyer was second in 5:24.95.
“It’s a super impressive feat that is tough to do,” Hudson said. “To win the 500 free one time is tough, but two win two years in a row? Ashlyn is a real tough distance swimmer who doesn’t like to lose.”
The Lady Plainsmen capped the state championships in style with a win in the 400 freestyle relay for final event of the meet and it was as close as close can be. The LHS team of Roesler, senior Libby Moore, junior Therese Richardson and Mathes clocked in at 3:38.41. Cheyenne Central was 3:38.76.
“I told them ‘you guys have to go out there and win this (relay) for the team,’” Hudson said. “This is my favorite race and they know that, and my gosh, it was a close race.”
The Laramie 200 freestyle relay team of Roesler, senior Kayley Yother, Richardson and Mathes was runner-up in 1:39.51. Junior Maya Peterson was runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.12 with Yother third at 1:01.06.
The Lady Plainsmen had 10 other finishes in the top-six championship heats and many more results in the consolation finals to keep adding to the team’s score.
“This team was special to me because of how much they came together as a team,” Hudson said. “They just love each other and really focused together as a team.”