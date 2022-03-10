The Laramie High alpine skiers completed their season of racing on the slopes last weekend at the Wyoming Alpine Skiing State Championships.
The two days of giant slalom and slalom racing featured two runs of each discipline with giant slalom on Friday and slalom on Saturday on Snow King Mountain in Jackson.
Plainsman Ashton Ford and Lady Plainsman Lina Woelk led Laramie as they broke into the top 10 during slalom racing.
It was also recently announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association Ford was named all-state for a second straight season based on being in the top 10 for points accumulated throughout the season.
Ford’s two-run total in the slalom was 1 minute, 35.88 seconds for 10th place on the courses set up on the Lower Cougar run.
Also finishing Saturday’s slalom racing for the Plainsmen were Alonzo Gardea (13th, 1:40.35), Jack Drew (19th, 1:54.17) and Lennie Manwarren (21st, 1:59.28).
Woelk also broke into the slalom top 10 with a 10th-place total of 1:50.02 with teammate McCrea Doyle right behind her in 11th place at 1:51.69. Skye Cabrera also finished the slalom racing in 24th at 2:23.34.
During Friday’s giant slalom on the Lower Elk run, Ford finished 15th clocking in at 1:49.30 for two runs. Other Plainsmen to record a finish were Colby Buus (21st, 1:52.38), Gardea (25th, 1:56.91), Drew (29th, 2:05.27) and Ike Parrish (31st, 2:07.57).
Woelk also paced the Lady Plainsmen in the giant slalom when she finished 19th in 2:03.23. She was joined by LHS skiers Doyle (21st, 2:03.92) and Cabrera (29th, 2:29.27).
LHS also had three Plainsmen skiers race in giant slalom in an extra category. They were Clan Contos (seventh, 2:13.58), Manwarren (10th, 2:22.89) and Becket McCoy (18th, 2:37.13).
The Jackson Hole teams once again dominated the team and individual titles with multiple placers in the top 10 both days. The Jackson boys and girls scored 146 team points each for the team wins. It was the Jackson boys’ 11th straight and 37th team title as a program, and the Jackson girls’ 13th straight and 38th overall.
Laramie placed fifth in the boys and girls team standings.