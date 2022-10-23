Laramie High’s Addison Forry strides for the finish in the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships on Saturday in Ethete. The junior led the Lady Plainsmen, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes 24.44 seconds for third place and All-State honors.
Laramie High's Dominic Eberle strides for the finish in the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships on Saturday in Ethete. The junior led the Plainsmen to third place in the team standings, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 33.96 seconds for eighth place and All-State honors.
Laramie High senior Meyer Smith, right, and sophomore Gideon Moore stride for the finish in the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships on Saturday in Ethete. The two Plainsmen finished 17th and 18th, respectively.
Laramie High's Libbie Roesler, right, strides for the finish in the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships on Saturday in Ethete. The freshman was the third finisher for the Lady Plainsmen, completing the 5-kilometer course in 21 minutes 48.23 seconds for 37th place.
Laramie High's Leah Schabron, left, competes in the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships on Saturday in Ethete. The junior was the second finisher for the Lady Plainsmen, completing the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes 52.26 seconds for 23rd place.
LARAMIE — The Laramie High cross-country season came to a close when the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen competed Saturday at the Wyoming Class 4A Cross Country State Championships.
The state championships, featuring boys and girls 5-kilometer races for 2A, 3A and 4A classes, were hosted by Wyoming Indian High in Ethete.
The Plainsmen paced themselves to a third-place finish among 11 teams, and Lady Plainsmen junior Addison Forry was third individually in a field of 78 runners.
Forry clocked in at 19 minutes, 24.44 seconds to place third for the second straight year. She was ninth as a freshman in 2020. Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell won the individual title in 18:29.79, and Jackson Hole sophomore Madison Antonino was second in 18:40.13.
The Plainsmen had five runners in the top 22 to tally a low of 86 points. Star Valley won with 50 and Central was second at 79. Natrona County finished behind Laramie with 96.
The LHS boys were led by junior Dominic Eberle, who was eighth in 16:33.96. It was a significant leap after finishing 17th in 2021 and 44th in 2020.
LHS senior Meyer Smith (17:09.05) and sophomore Gideon Moore (17:09.69) ran together to finish 17th and 18th, respectively. Also pacing each other for LHS was sophomore Jack Voos (21st, 17:16.38) and freshman Darin Binning (22nd, 17:23.60) to complete the team scoring.
Also competing for the Plainsmen were seniors Cooper Kaligis (33rd, 17:46.37) and Nathan Martin (42nd, 17:58.81).
The Lady Plainsmen were sixth out of 12 teams with 163 points. Central won the girls team title with 40, Natrona was second at 46 and Sheridan was third with 101. The other two teams ahead of LHS were Cheyenne East (111) and Jackson Hole (122). Star Valley was behind Laramie with 182.
Joining Forry to figure into the team score for the LHS girls were junior Leah Schabron (23rd, 20:52.26), freshmen Libbie Roesler (37th, 21:48.23) and Hazel Parker (43rd, 22:05.38) and sophomore Claire Bunning (58th, 23:21.38).
Also competing for the Lady Plainsmen were junior Winter Burgess (66th, 23:52.89) and freshman Melissa Bingham (68th, 24.14.46).