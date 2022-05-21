Laramie sophomore Addie Forry runs in the 400-meter dash preliminaries at the Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Forry is the defending state champion in the event, and posted the second-fastest qualifying time at 58.73 seconds.
Laramie junior Kodi Johnson runs in the preliminaries of the 200-meter dash at the Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Johnson finished in 28.08 seconds, but did not qualify for today's final.
Laramie junior Cooper Kaligis placed 16th in the 3,200-meter run at the Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Kaligis finished in 10 minutes, 31.88 seconds.
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CASPER — Addie Forry was brand new to the 400-meter dash when she won the Class 4A state championship last spring.
The Laramie High sophomore was the only athlete in the race who wasn’t leaving the line from starting blocks. That’s changed this year, and Forry hopes that experience helps her repeat as state champion during today’s finals at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Forry had the second-fastest qualifying time in the 400 during Friday afternoon’s preliminary heats, stopping the clock in 58.73 seconds. Natrona County junior Ella Spear was the top qualifier, finishing in 58.72.
“I’m going into the finals of the (400) in a pretty good spot,” Forry said. “I’d rather be in the third lane than the fourth lane because I can see the whole race. I’m pretty happy about where I qualified, actually.”
Forry started Friday with a fourth-place effort in the 800 run (2 minutes, 20.30 seconds).
“I know how to run the 400 now, which is pretty exciting,” Forry said. “It was kind of a step-by-step process when it came to learning how to run that race. I didn’t really know what I was doing, and I still won state.
“This year, I focused on my arms and starting out of blocks. Learning how to start out of blocks was a big thing for me.”
The Lady Plainsmen are ninth in the team standings with 14 points entering the final day. They also got a fifth-place finish from the 4x800 relay quartet of Leah Schabron, Ilysa Soule, Carey Brendsen and Anna Roesler (10:08.63).
On the boys side, junior Meyer Smith crossed the finish line fifth in the 800 (2:001.16). Smith also joined Cameron Burns, Russell King and Will McCrea on the fifth-place 4x800 relay squad (8:25.82).
Laramie’s boys are tied with Cheyenne East and Rock Springs for eighth in the team standings with 16 points.
