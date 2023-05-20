ROCK SPRINGS — Throughout the course of the 2023 season, Laramie’s girls soccer team has been led by its seniors and fueled by the play of its underclassmen.

On Saturday, in the consolation final, Laramie’s freshmen proved their worth by accounting for all three goals in a 3-0 shutout win over Sheridan in the consolation final of the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus