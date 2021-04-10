There were plenty of firsts when history played itself out in the late afternoon Friday at Aragon Softball Complex.
It took a couple more weeks than expected when the weather wouldn’t cooperate, but the Laramie High softball team finally has its inaugural season underway.
Although the scoreboard said 7-1 in favor of Thunder Basin at the end, not even a sustained brisk wind from the northwest could cool the spirits from the Lady Plainsmen players.
After LHS head coach Luke Andrews and assistant coach Marty McKinney chatted with the players in right field for a few minutes, the players stayed huddled together for much longer talking among themselves as if they didn’t want it to end.
They knew they were a part of a special moment they can take with them forever — wearing maroon uniforms with “Laramie” on the front while playing the sport they love.
“It’s a bit of a relief, being a month in and one of the last teams to finally play our first game,” Andrews said. “… There were a lot of people out here to watch and a lot of excitement from everybody the community. It was encouraging to see.
“We just have to work on making sure we can string our heads together here and there. It was the first time we saw live pitching from someone who wasn’t wearing a maroon uniform. (Thunder Basin) is a good ball club, and from our side of the state, that looks like the standard. I thought we competed with them. They strung a few hits together and made timely plays and we didn’t. That happens in softball.”
Junior Janey Adair was LHS’ first starting pitcher and recorded the first strikeout to end the top of the first inning. She would later record nine more K’s in six total innings of work with seven hits, six earned runs and one walk.
“It was super exciting and I love pitching, and have done it my whole life,” Adair said. “I’m glad I can contribute to the Laramie softball program.
“This first game sets the tone with Thunder Basin being one of the best teams in the state. That’s sets where we need to be right now — it was our first game and it was their sixth, so we are doing OK.”
LHS senior shortstop Andrea Flores recorded LHS’ first out when she caught an infield fly. A groundout to Flores, who zipped the ball to senior Sarah Martin at first base for the second out top help set up Adair’s 1-2-3 first inning.
Adair also notched three strikeouts in the second. But Thunder Basin starting pitcher, junior Jaci Piercy, helped herself with a two-run home run to deep left-center for an early 2-0 lead.
The first hit for LHS was from freshman left fielder Marisol Gomez on a 2-2 count. She connected on a high blooper to short right field for a single in the bottom second.
“At first I thought she was going to catch it, so I was nervous,” Gomez said. “When I hit it I just ran, and when I saw it drop, I was shocked because I realized and was pumped that I just got the first hit for the high school. It was awesome.”
The Lady Bolts (6-1 overall, 4-0 East Conference) surged ahead with four runs in the fifth inning for a 6-0 lead. It included singles from senior right fielder MeKyla Smith, senior left fielder Makynzie Loftus (bunt) and sophomore center fielder Emma Kimberling (two RBIs); and a two-run home run to left field from freshman second baseman Macie Selfors.
The first Lady Plainsman to cross the plate for a run was freshman third baseman Macy McKinney in the seventh inning. McKinney reached on a walk and advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches. She then came home when freshman second baseman Emilee Sirdoreus recorded the RBI on a groundout to first.
“I went into the dugout, was really hyped to see my team and it was very exciting,” McKinney said. “I was ready for someone else to hit the ball and score and for our team to make that next step and get someone else in.
“… It was a little cold, and we were a little tense with definitely some nerves. I feel confident with our defense in the field. We have some stuff to work on, but it was good to get the first-game jitters out.”