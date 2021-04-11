They’re good friends, grew up in Laramie together, and have a chemistry that is becoming stronger on the soccer field.
Laramie High senior Kelton Spiegelberg and junior Cameron Hoberg started playing soccer for the Laramie Soccer Association, Blizzard and for traveling club teams in the region.
“We’ve been friends our whole lives — we ski together every weekend — and have been playing soccer together and have a lot of chemistry there,” Spiegelberg said.
Two years ago, there were glimpses of the offensive firepower they can provide the Plainsmen. After a missed season last year because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two are hooking up again in the middle of the soccer field with Spiegelberg at center forward and Hoberg at center midfield.
“They are really good friends off the field and it definitely carries over on to the field,” third-year Plainsmen coach Anne Moore said. “They’ve been playing together for years, so they know each other very well and they work well off of each other.
“I put them close together and we re-organized our offense around those two so they can combine with each other for goal-scoring opportunities.”
Before this season, the last time they wore the maroon and gold for Laramie was in 2019 when Spiegelberg was a sophomore and Hoberg a freshman.
“It was pretty fun because I had a little bit of experience from my freshman year, which was kind of a slap in the face starting at this level in my first year,” Spiegelberg said.
Hoberg added: “It was really fun we had a good bunch, especially our seniors and it was really fun to play with them. It didn’t end the way we would’ve like, but hopefully this year isn’t the same.”
The Plainsmen finished that season 5-8-1 overall and missed out on the state tournament after losing 3-0 to Sheridan in the first round of the East Conference tournament. That was a rare off year for a program that has won six state championships (2000, 2008, 2010, 2013-14, 2016) and is always vying for a top placing at state.
Spiegelberg, Hoberg and the rest of the Plainsmen have created plenty of shots so far early in this season with some staggering stats. But they are always working to turn those into more goals instead of just missed opportunities.
“Shooting is one of the main things we are focusing on this year, but we are missing a lot of shots,” Hoberg said. “We definitely need to improve and practice with a lot of shots and shooting drills.”
Spiegelberg added: “We’ve been working on putting the ball on frame and not leaning back and kicking a field goal all the time. We’ve been doing a lot of “on frame” practicing for better opportunities.”
Early results
The Plainsmen began this season with a home stretch for the first four games and are 2-2 overall and in the East Conference after Saturday’s 3-0 loss during a tough test from Thunder Basin at Deti Stadium.
The Bolts (6-0 overall, 4-0 East) maintained first place in the conference.
Thunder Basin notched goals in the 34th, 39th and in the 70th minutes in a physical game with plenty of free kicks for both sides at Deti Stadium.
“Thunder Basin showed why they are No. 1 in the state with 10 seniors who have played a lot of soccer together,” Moore said in an email after the game.
LHS opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Sheridan on March 26 and bounced back the next day with a 3-2 overtime win against Campbell County.
Against Sheridan, the Plainsmen had 16 shots, 12 on goal and increased that to 22 shots, 12 on goal against Campbell County.
“I’m happy we are creating quality opportunities,” Moore said. “(In 2019), there were games when we got behind and really struggled to get back into games. We had a very young team without a lot of firepower up top. We were trying to find a way to use the players we had and put them in positions to create those opportunities.
“I was very happy with our first outing, even though we lost to Sheridan. It far surpassed my expectations after being off for a year.”
The Plainsmen also recorded a 7-1 win against Cheyenne South with 36 shots, 18 on goal. The first goal just 8 minutes in was from Hoberg on an assist from Spiegelberg. Hoberg later tallied an unassisted goal and an assist. Spiegelberg later added two goals for himself.
Thunder Basin turned the tables on Laramie a bit with 14 shots on goal compared to three for the Plainsmen.
Breaking down the roster
There are 37 total players in the LHS boys soccer program with 21 of those on the varsity roster, counting some players on the junior varsity roster who will also see playing time on varsity.
Overall, the Plainsmen have five seniors, 12 juniors, nine sophomores and 11 freshmen. Broken down further for varsity, there are the same five seniors, eight juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen. In addition to Spiegelberg, the other seniors are David Tangeman, Isaac Schmidt, Ethan Riffee and Erron Hilton.
“A lot of the seniors and juniors now were asked to play as sophomores and juniors (in 2019),” Moore said. “… All those players have gotten taller, stronger and more muscular. That definitely helps when you are playing a lot of teams in our conference that have a lot of good athletes you have to battle with.”
As much as Spiegelberg and Hoberg means to the offense, Tangeman, a defender, and junior goalkeeper Talon Luckie are counted on as the stalwarts for the Plainsmen defense.
“Our only returning starter on defense is David Tangeman,” Moore said. “We also have Talon Luckie, who came from Sheridan, and who I think is one of the best goalkeepers in the state. He is very vocal and helps David in making sure everyone is on the same page, organized and dropping back.”
“During practice I feel like we are not scoring a lot of goals, and I get mad. Then I realize Talon is making some amazing saves.”