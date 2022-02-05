The Class 4A top-ranked Thunder Basin boys basketball team poured in 11 3-pointers from seven different players while cruising to an 82-53 win against Laramie Friday night at the LHS main gym.
The Bolts also scored from inside the arc, mostly from senior Deegan Williams, who had 13 buckets to go with his two 3-pointers for a season and game-high 36 points. He entered the game with a 4A second best 20.9 points per game.
“(Thunder Basin) is a really good basketball team and Deegan Williams is a great individual player,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “We just didn’t do a great job and I didn’t have a great plan to have us prepared. It’s one of those deals where we need to flush it and be ready to come back against the Camels (Saturday) and hopefully play better.”
Thunder Basin (12-3 overall, 3-1 East) did not waste any time to build a comfortable 19-5 lead after the first quarter. The Plainsmen settled down in the second quarter to nearly match the Bolts with an 18-17 difference to trail 35-22 at halftime.
“This was the first time our guys got to play here on a Friday night and it was a great atmosphere,” Thunder Basin coach Rory Williams said. “I really liked how we started the game and jumped on (Laramie) kind of quick and were able to hold that lead throughout the game.
“I liked our energy, especially on the defensive end to get some stops to get us some easy looks on the perimeter and some fastbreak points. That was a good four quarters of basketball for us. We haven’t been playing like that the last two or three games, so to play like that on the road, we’ll take that.”
The Plainsmen (9-6, 1-3) welcomed the return of junior Mahlon Morris to the starting lineup after missing several weeks with a left ankle injury. He added a post presence for 12 points in the game as junior Levi Brown came off the bench to lead the team with 14 points. Senior Trey Enzi added 10 points.
“I love playing with this team and I think this is the first year everyone believes in each other and we hang out outside of practices and games.” Morris said. “I didn’t play well (Friday night), but Levi played great and being around this team — I love it so much.”
Brown added: “I had to focus on getting to the rim (Friday night) because Thunder Basin likes to get up in you and you have to attack the rim against them and either get a shot for myself or for my teammates.”
Eight Thunder Basin players scored in the game with senior Ethan Cox (13 points) and junior Kayden LaFrambois (12) also scoring in double figures.