CHEYENNE — Both Cheyenne Central and Laramie were granted one penalty kick in Thursday night’s East Conference matchup at Riske Field.
The difference in the game ended up being the Indians converting theirs, and Laramie’s not finding the back of the net, which led to Central prevailing and grabbing a 1-0 victory.
“We both had penalty kicks, they made theirs and we missed ours,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “But I told our team it shouldn’t come down to that; we need to play our game and we like to keep it on the ground and pass and we got taken out of our game in the second half and started to put the ball in the air, which isn’t one of our strengths.”
Central (3-3 overall and East Conference) started the contest by firing a shot on its first possession. Senior Brady Barrett was led on a Caden Smith pass, where he dribbled through a few defenders before sailing a shot over the top crossbar.
The offensive opportunities continued to come from the Indians early on, with four shots flying in the opening three minutes.
In the sixth minute, Laramie senior forward Kelton Spiegelberg hit senior Isaac Schmidt, who managed to get Laramie’s first shot off, but was stopped by Indians goalkeeper Matt English.
Laramie’s next and best look of the contest came on a penalty kick in the 24th minute. Schmidt found junior junior Cameron Hoberg cutting to the net and Hoberg seemed to nearly have a one-on-one opportunity with English. Hoberg was fouled by Central’s Kellen Flowers, which led to the game’s first penalty kick.
Hoberg’s kick went left and English played it perfectly, diving to the right and snagging the ball out of the air, keeping the score knotted at 0-0.
“Looking at that kid, typically he’d be pushing the ball to my left,” English said. “The last couple steps, I noticed he was starting to open up and I just went with it.
“You can’t second guess a shot like that, and I decided to go that way and it paid off.”
Just 6 minutes later, another penalty kick came into play, this time from Central.
Again, Smith connected with a slashing Barrett, and Barrett was fouled by Landon Smith in the box. Barrett lined up for the deciding goal and sent it to the right of Laramie goalie Talon Luckie.
In the 69th minute, there was some traffic in front of Central’s goal and Laramie junior Christian Smith gained control and fired a shot from just a few yards out. However, the ball played right into English’s hands.
The fifth-ranked Plainsmen (3-4 overall and East) had another decent look at the net with under a minute left following a corner kick, but Central’s defense remained stout.
“I thought it was a good battle, both teams battled and fought hard,” Moore said. “It’s always a battle when we come to Central.”