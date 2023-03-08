Laramie's Kaylee Kern, front center, competes in the girls 1,600-meter sprint relay at the Class 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Gillette. The team of Kern, Bailey Craven, Kailyn Ruckman, and Leah Schabron placed third in the event in 1 minute, 49.14 seconds.
LARAMIE — The indoor season will go outdoors shortly for high school track and field.
The Class 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships were Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The meet was split into 3A and 4A classifications.
The Plainsmen finished in fourth place in the team standings with 63.5 points. Natrona County claimed the boys championship with 198.5, followed by Cheyenne Central (80) and Sheridan (73). Kelly Walsh was fourth with 53. Ten boys and girls teams competed in 4A.
The Lady Plainsmen were eighth with 28 points. The top three for the girls title were Sheridan (123), Central (115.5) and Natrona County (99).
Laramie’s Sammy Heaney qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 55-meter dash and finished in a tie for third place in 6.70 seconds.
Plainsman Dominic Eberle was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:37.09. Meyer Smith was fifth in the 800 in 2:01.62. Cooper Kaligis also had a strong 800 for eighth in 2:04.25.
Mike Jaskolski was just outside of the top eight for the finals when he was ninth on Friday in the 55 hurdles prelims in 8.73.
John Rose was sixth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches and fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20-11¾.
Christopher Gonzales scored points for the Plainsmen when he was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 47-3½.
On Saturday for the Lady Plainsmen, the 4x200 relay team of Ava Wallhead, Kaylee Kern, Chloe Wallhead and Kodi Johnson were third in 1:49.14.
Emily Gardner was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet. She was also 11th in the 55 hurdles prelims when she was 11th at 9.83 on Friday. Also just outside the finals on Friday was Kailyn Ruckman, who was ninth in the 55 dash in 7.62.
Amanda Nilsson was fifth in the triple jump at 33-3¼. Kierra Gardner was ninth in the pole vault at 9 feet.
Highlights for the Lady Plainsmen on Friday included a third-place 1,600 sprint medley in 4:31.38 with Bailey Craven, Ruckman, Kaylee Kern and Leah Schabron. Alex Lewis was sixth in the shot put at 36-4, and Emily Gardner was seventh in the long jump at 16 feet.
For the Plainsmen, Eberle was second in the 3,200 in 9:45.43, and Smith was fourth in the same event at 9:58.11 followed by Kaligis for sixth in 10:08.88. The LHS 4x800 relay team of Smith, Kaligis, Nathan Martin and Eberle was runner-up in 8:32.84.
Fisher Frude was fifth in the pole vault at 12-06, just ahead of Adrien Calderon, who was sixth at the same height with more attempts.
Editor’s note:The complete results were not available as of publication time Saturday evening for Sunday’s Laramie Boomerang e-Edition. The results from Friday are a re-print from Sunday’s story.