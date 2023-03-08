Lady Plainsmen indoor track-Kern

Laramie's Kaylee Kern, front center, competes in the girls 1,600-meter sprint relay at the Class 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Gillette. The team of Kern, Bailey Craven, Kailyn Ruckman, and Leah Schabron placed third in the event in 1 minute, 49.14 seconds.

 Kirk Miller/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — The indoor season will go outdoors shortly for high school track and field.

The Class 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships were Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The meet was split into 3A and 4A classifications.


