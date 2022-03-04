WyoSports Editor
CHEYENNE — Laramie got the same shots in the fourth quarter that it used to take a lead over Kelly Walsh on Thursday afternoon.
The difference in the fourth quarter was that those shots didn’t fall, costing the Lady Plainsmen in a 50-45 loss at the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.
“We did a good job of executing and getting the shots that we wanted, but we couldn’t get the ball to fall,” first-year Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “The girls kept playing hard and kept grinding. That gave us a chance.
“It was really good to see girls show some heart and show some fight even though we couldn’t get shots to fall.”
The Lady Plainsmen (14-8 overall) trailed 25-22 at halftime. They were able to keep it close thanks, in part, to 12 first-half points from sophomore Addison Forry. The 5-foot-8 guard got most of those points by getting inside.
“This weekend could be our last games, so I was trying to be aggressive and do whatever I could to get us some points,” said Forry, who finished with a game-high 19 points.
Laramie outscored the Trojans 18-11 during the third quarter to take a 40-36 advantage into the final frame. The Lady Plainsmen led by as much as nine in the third, but Kelly Walsh cut into the lead off of a Cydney Eskew 3-pointer and a Logan Alvar steal and basket in the final 20 seconds.
“We were able to make some shots (in the third) and get set up in our press,” Reese said. “When we’re pressing and getting up and down the court, that’s when we play our best.
“I was excited about that, and the girls were excited about that but we just couldn’t finish it off in the fourth.”
Alvar trimmed Laramie’s advantage to 40-39 with a 3-pointer from the right side with 5 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the contest. She added a post-up basket with 5:10 to play to give the Trojans (11-11) a 41-40 lead.
The teams traded the lead five times in the fourth quarter. Alvar gave Kelly Walsh a 45-44 lead off an assist from junior Peyton Carruth with 1:48 to play. The Trojans never trailed after that.
“We were getting good shots but they just weren’t falling,” Forry said. “I know I missed a lot of shots in the fourth that I had made before that.
“Morgann Jensen had some good plays in the fourth, but we didn’t make enough plays as a team.”
Jensen scored 14 points for Laramie, including 11 during the second half.
“She took it on her shoulders to try to will us back into the game,” Reese said. “She’s a good player and has the skillset to be able to do that. She was being aggressive and attacking and trying to help us win.”
Alvar finished with 18 points for Kelly Walsh. The Casper College signee netted 11 of those in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter. Carruth added 10 points for the Trojans.
Laramie will try to stay alive when they play an elimination game at noon today.