LARAMIE — The Laramie High softball team already knew it was headed to the state championships for the first time.
The Lady Plainsmen put the final touches on the regular season as the fourth-place team in the East Conference with a doubleheader split against Cheyenne East Thursday evening at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex. Laramie lost the first conference game 12-6, and then bounced back for a 14-8 win in the second nonconference contest.
The state event is scheduled for next Thursday through Saturday for the second time in Gillette since the sport was sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. There is no regional tournament as the top four teams from the East and West conferences qualify for the state tourney.
“It’s exciting to be able to take these players to their first opportunity to play at the state tournament,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said.
Andrews added the final stretch of the end of the season had its ups and downs with about three games when just one or two innings contributed to a loss, but “the players were resilient and always found a way comeback in the second game of a doubleheader.”
Laramie (15-10 overall, 6-6 East), which had a run of losing the first game of a doubleheader that counted toward league standings before winning a second non-league game, finished in a conference tie with East (12-11, 6-6) in a battle for fourth place.
The Plainsmen advance to state by virtue of a tie-breaker that first went head-to-head, which was even with East. Then the decision came down to a conference win against a higher-placed opponent. It was Laramie’s 7-5 extra-inning win against second-place Thunder Basin (19-3, 9-2 before Friday night) on April 8 in Gillette with a three-run rally in the ninth.
In the first game against East, Laramie led 6-0 going to the bottom of the fourth inning, then the T-Birds scored 12 unanswered with three runs in that frame, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Laramie had nine hits, led by right fielder Paysen Witte going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Janey Adair, who was the starting pitcher, had two hits — a double and a triple and scored three runs.
In the circle, Adair went 5 1/3 with seven hits, 11 runs (four earned) to go with eight strikeouts and one walk.
In the second game, Laramie started with five runs in the first, countered by four runs from the T-Birds. The Plainsmen sealed the win with a six-run rally with two outs in the fourth inning.
Catcher Carson Milam was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and pitcher Izabella Pacheco was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Pacheco tosses all four innings, allowing six hits, eight runs (two earned) with two strikeouts and two walks.