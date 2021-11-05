LARAMIE — The Laramie High girls swimming and diving team is hoping for plenty of high-five’s to go around — as in being the team with the highest score for a fifth consecutive state championship.
The Lady Plainsmen, a program with 16 state titles, have dominated high school girls aquatic sports with a recent run of winning the meet that matters the most since 2017.
The Wyoming Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving Championships for the girls fall season begins today at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette. The diving prelims and semifinals start at 3:30 p.m. with swimming prelims beginning 30 minutes after diving.
Laramie’s overall formula has been and will be again a solid mix of top-end talent and overall team depth, in addition to staying humble, yet confident in their own lanes.
“We have never taken anything for granted, and even though we are slightly favored (for state) we are going into this just trying to do the very best we can across the board,” veteran LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “What we are trying to do this year is to take care of what we can control. If we do that, we will come out where we want to.”
Hudson has coached the LHS girls for more than three decades, since 1992 to be exact.
The Lady Plainsmen have not lost a dual in five years (17-0 this season) and Hudson said the only loss during an invitational meet was the 2020 pentathlon meet to Cheyenne Central during the first weekend of that season. The format for a pentathlon is mostly for early individual event state qualifications and also a combined overall time from each stroke event.
Laramie will have strength in numbers with 25 athletes qualified for the state meet. Hudson’s preseason goal was 21.
“Twenty-five state qualifiers combined with the recent new rule of not limiting to just four per event has really helped us,” Hudson said. “We are now able to enter as many athletes as we want in each event, however only the top four will score points. Everyone gets a chance to compete at state, it doesn’t penalize if anyone is on really deep and big teams and it makes for a lot more flexibility with lineups.
“We filled every event with four athletes except for the 50 free, which is a good accomplishment because it is really tough to fill all the events.”
One of several strengths for the Lady Plainsmen this season is longtime LHS diving coach Ben Herdt’s efforts to qualify seven divers for state. Herdt’s coaching résumé is also extensive — including at the University of Wyoming — before joining the LHS girls and boys program in 2016.
“Ben Herdt has really developed the younger divers,” Hudson said. “We have nine divers in the girls program, which is the most we’ve had a long, long time. To get seven qualifiers in diving is a really big accomplishment.”
Hudson said senior Natalie Six and her biggest competition, senior teammate Mallorie Hamel, ran the table in 1-meter diving this season. Six finished with 422.45 points for runner-up at state last year, just shy of Natrona’s Gabriella Haigler’s 445.40. Hamel was third at 373.30.
Also returning to state is senior diver Katrina Yurista, who finished fourth last season in the finals, and senior Jordan Johnson. Yurista also qualified for five swimming events.
Two LHS swimmers will be looking to keep their claim on individual event state titles — senior Anna Roesler and junior Ashlyn Mathes. Roesler won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.01 and Mathes won the 500 freestyle in 5:18.04.
Roesler and Mathes joined juniors Kenna Davis and Maya Peterson who qualified for state in all eight swimming events.
Qualifying in six swimming events are senior Libby Moore and sophomore Michelle Shoales. In addition to Yurista’s five swimming events are senior Kayley Yother’s and junior Therese Richardson’s four qualifications and freshman Brooklyn Smith’s three events.
The Lady Plainsmen cruised to another 4A West Conference regional title Oct. 22-23 in Evanston. LHS scored 426 points after also winning seven of 12 events and sweeping the top three in diving and the 500 free. They were followed by Kelly Walsh (225), Rock Springs (214), Jackson Hole (196), Evanston (104) and Natrona County (58).
Roesler broke the conference record in the 200 free in 1:59.30, which was previously held by LHS’ Sage Morton, and 100 free in 53.17 in the leadoff leg of the 400 free relay that was held by another former LHS standout Olivia McPherson.
“It was a really good meet for us winning by 201 points,” Hudson said. “Even though the team swam pretty tired, all the state qualifiers and non-qualifiers really stepped up and swam well.”