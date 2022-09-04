Maya Peterson mug 2022

Maya Peterson

LARAMIE — Several girls swimming and diving teams from around the state competed at the Laramie High Natatorium Friday and Saturday for the first dual-scoring meets of the season.

The Lady Plainsmen hosted a triangular meet on Friday and picked up wins against Thunder Basin (134-49), Jackson Hole (129-57) and Campbell County (100-86).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus