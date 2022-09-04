LARAMIE — Several girls swimming and diving teams from around the state competed at the Laramie High Natatorium Friday and Saturday for the first dual-scoring meets of the season.
The Lady Plainsmen hosted a triangular meet on Friday and picked up wins against Thunder Basin (134-49), Jackson Hole (129-57) and Campbell County (100-86).
Saturday’s quad meet featured LHS wins against Kelly Walsh (98-85), Jackson Hole (135-50) and Douglas (130-50), and a loss to Cheyenne Central (107-79) to end the weekend at 6-1.
LHS senior Ashlyn Mathes won two events on Friday, clocking in at 2 minutes, 2.73 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:36.46 in the 500 free. Senior Maya Peterson won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.02 and sophomore Rowyn Birdsley won the 1-meter springboard diving by tallying 220.45 points. Senior Therese Richardson was runner-up in the 50 free in 27.12.
Mathes and Peterson continued their win streaks in their respective events during Saturday’s meet. Mathes won the 200 free in 2:01.25 and 500 free in 5:38.39, and Peterson won the 100 back in 1:04.78. The diving was down to the wire with Birdsley finishing runner-up at 233.70, right behind Central’s Brinkley Lewis’ 235.50.
GOLF
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen golfers competed Thursday and Friday at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins for the Outlaw Invitational.
The Lady Plainsmen were fourth out of five teams with a total to par gross of 217 over. The Central girls were at the top of the teams standings at 121 over.
LHS senior Grace Kordon finished in the top five when she was fourth with consistent two rounds of 95 for 190 total. Senior Samantha Kitchen was in the top 10 when she tied for 10th with rounds of 109 and 101 for 210.
Central’s Barrett Georges won the girls individual title with and 81 and 79 for 160.
The Plainsmen were fifth out of nine teams at 111 over. The Central boys won at 44 over.
Juniors James Trask and Colin Suloff paced the Plainsmen when they cracked the top 10 in a tie for 10th at 165. Trask had scorecards of 80 and 85, and Suloff turned in an 83 and 82.
Cheyenne East’s Nash Coleman won with a 5-over 149 with rounds of 74 and 75.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball competed at the second early-season invititational, this weekend in Gillette.
The matches, with pool play on Friday, are abbreviated best out of three games. Saturday featured gold, silver and bronze bracket play with eight teams in each bracket.
On Friday, LHS beat Douglas 25-14, 25-13 and Rapid City Central 25-23, 25-19, and lost to Kelly Walsh 26-24, 25-12.
Laramie (5-4) spread the offense around to several players with junior setter Maddy Stucky distributing the ball for a total of 50 assists. Sophomore Savanna Steiert tallied 22 kills, including a team high 11 against Rapid City Central. Junior Noel Jensen and freshman Tessa Dodd led LHS against Douglas with seven and six kills respectively. Defensively, senior libero Taylor Tyser notched 27 digs and Stucky had a team high 12 against Rapid City Central.
On Saturday, LHS won its first match against Spearfish 25-7, 25-18. More information about out matches was not available before publication.