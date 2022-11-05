WyoSports Writer
CASPER — The Lady Plainsmen gave the Kelly Walsh Trojans all they could handle in Friday afternoon’s Class 4A semifinals.
But in the end, it was not enough. Thanks to some clutch plays by the seniors of Kelly Walsh, the Lady Plainsmen fell 26-28, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 13-15.
“I love this group of girls,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “For this young group of kids, we are maxing out every ounce of ability and potential that came into the gym in August at the state tournament.”
The Lady Plainsmen jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first set, and looked like they were going to run away with it. But a common theme from the night was Laramie’s inability to hold onto the leads they built.
In the first set, this theme came back to haunt them. Despite holding two separate six-point leads, the Lady Plainsmen suffered a backbreaking 28-26 loss in the first set.
But the mark of a great team is the ability to bounce back immediately following adversity. That is what Laramie was able to do in the second set. Despite letting yet another big lead slip away from them, the Lady Plainsmen clutched up to take the second set 25-22.
Laramie played its best set of the night in the third. Like the previous sets, they grabbed an early lead. Only this time, they never came close to relinquishing it en route to a 25-19 set win.
With only one more set victory needed to advance to the state title match, the Lady Plainsmen had a chance to move on. But Kelly Walsh came alive early in the set to grab the early lead. They never relinquished it, and the Trojans grabbed the fourth set 25-17.
With the score tied, the two teams went to a fifth and final set to decide who would advance to the state title game. Back and forth the teams went early in the final frame, with the two teams changing leads multiple times.
Midway through the set, the Lady Plainsmen built up enough momentum to grab an 8-4 advantage. Kelly Walsh came alive at that point, scoring four straight points to tie the game. The two teams kept fought through a stalemate the rest of the way.
In the end, the veterans for Kelly Walsh clutched up once again, grabbing a 15-13 win to advance to the state championship.
It was just the second time all season the Trojans had lost two or more sets in a game.
Laramie’s underclassmen hitters showed out in a big way for the Lady Plainsmen in the contest. Michon Sailors came away with 19 kills. Tessa Dodd also 13 kills as well. Junior Maddy Stucky dished out 37 assists in the game.
“I think we all came together and did the best we could,” Sailors said. “We could have had them, but it’s okay.”
Despite losing, the Lady Plainsmen are not finished. The team still has a shot at the consolation championship, but first must go through the Natrona Mustangs this morning.
While a third-place finish was not what Laramie was after in the grand scheme of things, they will have an opportunity to close their season out on a high note.
“We saw how good we can play today,” Sailors said. “If we can play like that against the best team, we will be very confident in our games tomorrow.”