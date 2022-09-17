LARAMIE — The Laramie High volleyball team ushered in East Conference play with a three-set sweep on Thursday at home against Cheyenne East.
“It feels amazing to get a sweep against a high-quality opponent,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said in an email. “We played hard and our crowd deserves some of the credit.”
The Lady Plainsmen (10-4 overall, 2-0 East) beat East 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 with six players recording kills, led by junior setter Maddy Stucky’s 29 assists. Sophomores Michon Sailors and Savanna Steiert had nine kills each to lead LHS . Freshman Kierra Gardner added seven kills and freshman Tessa Dodd chipped in five. Sailors also had 3½ blocks.
“It was exciting to get a sweep over a great team,” Dodd said. “It’s fun to see us all come together and play hard.”
The back row was led by senior libero Taylor Tyser, who had 18 digs, followed by Steiert with 12 and Stucky with nine. Eight players recorded at least a dig for a total team effort.
“It was a great game,” Steiert said. “We worked hard together and learned to always bring each other up.”
Laramie then traveled to play at Cheyenne Central on Friday night and prevailed 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.
“I’m very proud of my team’s composure, especially in stressful moments,” Jill Stucky said. “The team did a great job of moving on after mistakes. It was a great road win for us.”
Sailors and Dodd had nine kills each with Steiert adding eight and Maddy Stucky and Gardner notching six each. Maddy Stucky recorded 33 assists. Three players had double-digit digs, led by Tyser’s 22, followed by Maddy Stucky’s 14 and Steiert’s 10.
“We played super solid overall,” Maddy Stucky said. “We spread the offense really well and made it a point to terminate. We continue to progress and improve game after game.”
CROSS-COUNTRYThe Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen traveled west on Interstate 80 on Thursday to compete in the Rawlins Invitational.
In addition to the host teams from Rawlins, LHS joined student-athletes from Cheyenne South, Saratoga/Encampment, Pine Bluffs/Burns and Wheatland on the 5-kilometer course at Sinclair Golf Club.
The Plainsmen placed six runners in the top eight, including the top four spots.
Junior Dominic Eberle crossed the finish line first in 16 minutes, 53.76 seconds. He was followed by seniors Meyer Smith (second, 16:59.96) and Cooper Kaligis (third, 17:30.49) and sophomore Jack Voos (fourth, 17:40.95).
Also finishing for the Plainsmen were senior Nathan Martin (seventh, 18:18.83) and freshmen Darin Binning (eighth, 18:46.76) and Flynn Arnold (12th, 19:01.86).
The Lady Plainsmen were led by juniors Addison Forry, who was runner-up in 20:26.31 and Leah Schabron, who was third in 21:00.84. Rawlins’ Ryann Smith won by clocking in at 20:01.67.
Also competing for the LHS girls were freshman Hazel Parker (eighth, 22:58.59) and sophomore Claire Bunning (11th, 23:19.04).