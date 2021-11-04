LARAMIE — There are not a lot of arguments based on results from the past couple of years that Laramie and Kelly Walsh have been the top Class 4A volleyball teams in Wyoming.
The Lady Plainsmen are entering this week’s state volleyball tournament with momentum in a quest to repeat as state champions.
State tourney action begins today for all classifications on four separate courts at the Wyoming Ford Center in Casper. Laramie (29-2 overall) represents the No. 1 seed from the East Conference and will begin the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. today against West No. 4 Cody (24-7).
Laramie beat East No. 2 Kelly Walsh (28-4) last week 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 for the regional championship and a top seed.
“(It) was a very explosive, fast-paced match with some very high-level volleyball,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “We had 15 stuff blocks and some really great digs to transition plays.”
Reigning Gatorade player of the year, senior Alexis Stucky, led the charge for the Lady Plainsmen offense with 30 kills as sophomore sister Maddy Stucky recorded 38 assists and junior Taylor Tyser tallied 30 digs.
Senior Anna Gatlin added nine kills and tied Maddy Stucky for a team lead 4.5 blocks at the net to go with Alexis Stucky’s five rejections. Junior Emily Gardner chipped in with 11 digs.
“Our block did a great job of taking line and channeling the ball to our defense,” Tyser said. “Our defense set up well around it and we grinded out a very important win.”
Alexis Stucky added: “I was highly motivated to win this match. We worked hard all (last) week trying to improve our all-around game and our training carried us through some big moments.”
It was the latest of a series of epic showdowns between the powerhouse programs.
Kelly Walsh had a three-year run of state titles from 2017-2019, which ended a previous three-year run by Cheyenne East. East beat Kelly Walsh in the championship match in 2014, Evanston in 2015 and Kelly Walsh again in 2016.
Kelly Walsh began its three-year reign by beating East in the 2017 championship match 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 32-30. During that same state tournament, Laramie started to turn heads with a third-place finish.
It was a sign of things to come as Laramie surged to being a stronger contender in the postseason.
In 2018, Kelly Walsh beat Laramie in the title game 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-10. The two teams hooked up again in the 2019 state semifinals, again tilting in Kelly Walsh’s favor 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.
The Lady Plainsmen put everything together last season for a perfect 25-0-record, including beating Kelly Walsh in the final match of the East regional tournament 25-13, 25-18, 28-26 for the top seed at state and again 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 for the elusive state championship. It was Laramie’s second state title in program history with the last coming in 1994.
Three of the four Kelly Walsh losses this season have come against Laramie. The only other loss was a five-set loss (21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-11) to Thunder Basin on Oct. 21 in Gillette.
Laramie’s two losses were from meetings with Kelly Walsh: 2-1 (25-23, 18-25, 15-6) on Sept. 25 during an abbreviated match at the Casper Invitational; and 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24) on Oct. 14 during a non-quadrant match in Casper.
The Lady Plainsmen also beat Kelly Walsh in a pair of preseason invitational matches: 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) on Aug. 27 at the Cheyenne Invitational; and 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) on Sept. 4 during the Gillette Invitational.
So the chances of Laramie and Kelly Walsh meeting again in the state championship match is a solid bet based purely on history.
Who will win?
That’s more of a 50/50 bet that could tilt either way. In volleyball, a lot depends on which team has more momentum heading into the final three days.