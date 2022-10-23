LARAMIE — The Laramie High volleyball team completed the regular season with a pair of sweeps against Cheyenne rivals.
LHS first prevailed against Cheyenne Central 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 at home for senior night on Thursday. On Friday, the Lady Plainsmen traveled over the hill and notched a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 outcome at Cheyenne East.
Laramie — two time defending Class 4A state champions — enter the postseason at 22-6 overall and in first place at 6-0 in the Southeast Quadrant. The Lady Plainsmen were also 10-1 for all East Conference matches, winning six straight down the final stretch.
Against Central, eight different players recorded at least a kill, led by sophomore Michon Sailors with nine and classmate Savanna Steiert added eight.
“We had a tremendous senior night and an amazing crowd,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said in an email. “Our efficiency was a little low as hitters, but our defense and serving were really effective.”
Senior Taylor Tyser led LHS with six aces to go with eight digs, two assists and a kill.
“It’s bittersweet,” Tyser said. “I’m glad we pulled out a win, and super proud that we stayed disciplined and aggressive. I’m going to miss this home court and crowd.”
Senior Emily Gardner, who had eight digs, an ace and an assist added: “We were all super excited for this game. We had to work together to pull out a win one last time at home.”
Junior Maddy Stucky tallied 21 assists and joined junior Anna Sell for a team-high nine digs.
Steiert and Sailors had 11 kills each on Friday to lead LHS past East. Freshman Tessa Dodd chipped in eight more kills, followed by fellow freshman Kierra Gardner with five. Maddy Stucky notched 30 assists and Tyler had 21 digs. The Plainsmen had 54 total digs.
“I’m very proud of our transition game (Friday),” Jill Stucky said. “We dug the ball really well and were able to convert offensively.”
The 4A East Regional Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, hosted by Cheyenne East.
SWIMMING AND DIVINGThe results for the Lady Plainsmen from the Class 4A West Conference Championships at Kelly Walsh in Casper were not available on Saturday before this publication.