LARAMIE — The Laramie High volleyball team completed the regular season with a pair of sweeps against Cheyenne rivals.

LHS first prevailed against Cheyenne Central 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 at home for senior night on Thursday. On Friday, the Lady Plainsmen traveled over the hill and notched a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 outcome at Cheyenne East.

