The Laramie High girls soccer team added two more shutout wins against East Conference opponents.
The defense for the Lady Plainsmen began the four-game scoreless streak with a pair of shutouts the week before against Cheyenne Central (5-0) and Sheridan (3-0). The latter game was played in Douglas on April 15 as a make-up contest for a postponement earlier in the season.
Sheridan and Laramie hooked up again in tough winter conditions on Friday evening for another 3-0 Lady Plainsmen win at Deti Stadium. LHS followed that with a 4-0 win against Campbell County on Saturday.
Against Sheridan, Kaylee Kern and Morgan Hansen combined for the first score with the goal from Kern assisted by Hansen for the 1-0 lead at halftime. Hansen and Ava Wallhead added unassisted goals in the second half. Laramie had six shots and four corner kicks.
The backline kept the Lady Broncs in check with goalkeeper McKenna Barham making just two saves.
“Another great shutout against a good Sheridan team,” LHS coach Justine Tydings wrote in an email to WyoSports. “The conditions were absolutely miserable and the team still stepped up played as a unit and came out with the result we wanted.”
Against Campbell County, LHS tallied three first-half goals, starting with an unassisted goal from Hansen, Devani Romero scored on an assist from Hansen and Kierra Osborne found the back of the net with an assist from Alexia Romero on a corner kick.
A Devani Romero assist for a goal by Chloe Wallhead in the second half completed the scoring.
“I have really enjoyed watching the team grow and compete this week,” Tydings wrote. “We asked them to really bring the effort at a much higher level and they responded. Every single person got valuable minutes today and each contributed in their own way.
The Plainsmen soccer squad was on the road for a scoreless tie at Sheridan on Friday. Saturday’s result at Campbell County was not available in time for this publication.
More winter weather, postponements
For the second week in a row, a spring snowstorm and cold wind chills moved through the area late in the week.
The Lady Plainsmen softball squad had its home doubleheaders against Cheyenne Central on Thursday and Cheyenne East on Friday postponed with make-up dates to be determined. The latest scratches add to a long list to nearly reorganize the entire spring schedule for LHS.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen track and field athletes were slated to compete at the Natrona County Invitational in Casper on Friday. The meet was moved to Monday instead, starting at 10 a.m. at NCHS Track.