The Laramie High girls soccer team added two more shutout wins against East Conference opponents.

The defense for the Lady Plainsmen began the four-game scoreless streak with a pair of shutouts the week before against Cheyenne Central (5-0) and Sheridan (3-0). The latter game was played in Douglas on April 15 as a make-up contest for a postponement earlier in the season.


