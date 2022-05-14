Laramie High junior Destiny Gabbidon (2) attempts to dribble past Sheridan’s Ella Kessner (11) and Avery McMullen (23) during a Class 4A East regional tournament game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE — Giving up a ninth-minute own goal didn’t shake Laramie’s confidence during the Class 4A East Conference semifinals Friday.
The Lady Plainsmen knew there was plenty of soccer still to play, and at least 40 minutes of that would be played with a steady wind at their backs.
Laramie (12-5 overall) got several shots, but couldn’t put any in the back of the net during a 1-0 loss to Sheridan.
“Sheridan put tons of numbers in the box and did a good job of clearing the initial balls we played in there,” Plainsmen coach Justine Tydings said. “They also challenged everything pretty physically and we were never able to get that final pass or final shot on goal.”
Sheridan (10-5-1) played with the wind at its back in the first half. It’s lone goal came in the ninth minute when a Laramie defender tried to clear the ball, only to have it end up in the back of the Lady Plainsmen’s goal.
“Those mistakes happen, and it’s never on just one kid ever,” Tydings said. “We were optimistic about getting that goal back. We had some great opportunities, even in the first half going against the wind.
“It was just bad luck and bad timing. Sometimes that happens in soccer.”
Laramie mounted a solid attack during the first half despite going into the wind. However, it was regularly thwarted before it could get into dangerous positions and only got one shot in the opening 40 minutes.
The Lady Plainsmen got off nine second-half shots, including four on goal. They also got seven of their nine corner kicks during the second half.
“We have a good team, and we really felt like we could get a goal or two in the second half,” Laramie sophomore Chloe Whisenant said. “We tried to keep possession and work as a unit with quick, 1-2 passes instead of just kicking it.
“It was unfortunate that we weren’t able to get a goal, but it wasn’t because we weren’t working.”
The Plainsmen’s best scoring chance came in the 78th minute when sophomore Sienna Osborne struck a direct kick from 45 yards out that Sheridan keeper Libby Gardner slid out to stop.
Laramie plays for the East Conference’s No. 3 seed at next week’s state tournament at 10 a.m. today at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.
