LARAMIE — With a first-round win over Cheyenne South at last week's Class 4A East Conference tournament, the Laramie High girls soccer team accomplished its preseason goal of reaching the state tournament.
Now, the Lady Plainsmen will look to continue their 2022 success as the season culminates on the big stage in Cheyenne.
Their first test will be a showdown with Rock Springs, the top seed from the west side of the state. First kick is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Central High.
“The goal was to make it to state this year,” LHS coach Justine Tydings said. “We accomplished that, so we're excited to be there. We're optimistic about our opportunity. Going up against Rock Springs, obviously it's going to be a tough challenge, but I think we're positive (because of) the obstacles we've overcome this year.”
One of the obstacles Tydings refers to is depth, something that could come into play this week.
Sophomore forward Mia Wallhead and junior midfielder Alexia Lucero are “both a little banged up” following the regional tournament, with the Lady Plainsmen currently taking a “day-by-day” approach with each.
“Hopefully they'll be able to be 100% by Thursday, but we always want to make sure they're taking care of their bodies first,” Tydings said. “They're people and human beings first, so you never want to push them outside of their comfort zone in that sense.”
Fortunately for LHS, overcoming adversity has come naturally this season. Despite lacking the roster size of some opponents, an LHS program that hadn't finished higher than fourth in five years wrapped up the regular season with the second-best record in the Class 4A East Conference.
“It's been the core group the whole year,” Tydings said. “We haven't had a lot of subs to get fresh legs, whereas a lot of the teams we play against are subbing seven to eight kids a game, and we have two. It's a big difference, but I'm really proud of how they've persevered through that.”
The Lady Plainsmen also have a strong defensive showing at last week’s regional tournament to feel optimistic about.
Laramie has only allowed two goals in three postseason games this year. One occurred in overtime, with the other coming on an own goal that was a result of an attempted clearance into the wind.
“Just the grit and perseverance they had,” Tydings said impressed her most. “That's been showing all year. I was also really happy with how we played defensively. We truly did only give up one goal. The goal against Sheridan was an own goal, and at no fault to that individual.
“That just says a lot about our group as a whole — not just our back line, but our entire team. They take pride in defending from top to bottom, and I think that showed during the regional tournament.”
LHS left some to be desired on the offensive end last week, with their only goal of the tournament occurring in the 65th minute of their 1-0 win over South. After making some adjustments on the practice field, they hope to find the net more frequently when they return to Cheyenne on Thursday.
“We spent a lot of time this week (focusing on that),” Tydings said. “We'll spend the remaining practices we have working on just attacking and getting some shots on goal, so we can build some confidence of seeing that ball hit the net. Sometimes it just takes some reps to get over that anxiety and nervousness of being at postseason play.
“The more comfortable they can get in those scenarios, the better they'll be. For us, it's nice that regionals were hosted in Cheyenne, so we've had some experience at the fields we'll be playing at this coming weekend. Hopefully that culminates with some more attacking opportunities.”