The regular season came to a close for prep soccer and track and field, while Laramie High softball has another big week on tap before the state tournament May 18-20 in Gillette.

The Class 4A East Regional Tournaments for girls and boys soccer will be May 11-13 at Sheridan and Big Horn high schools. The 4A Regional Track and Field meet will be May 12-13 at Thunder Basin High in Gillette.


