The regular season came to a close for prep soccer and track and field, while Laramie High softball has another big week on tap before the state tournament May 18-20 in Gillette.
The Class 4A East Regional Tournaments for girls and boys soccer will be May 11-13 at Sheridan and Big Horn high schools. The 4A Regional Track and Field meet will be May 12-13 at Thunder Basin High in Gillette.
LADY PLAINSMEN SOCCERThe LHS girls soccer team (9-2-1 overall and East Conference) picked up a pair of wins against its rivals in Cheyenne. LHS notched a 3-0 win at Cheyenne Central on Wednesday before hosting Cheyenne East on Friday for a 1-0 win.
Against Central, the LHS girls first scored a goal on a free kick from Chloe Whisenant and notched to more goals in the second half. Kaylee Kern made it a two-goal lead after an assist from Devani Romero, who then notched a goal for herself on an assist from Kern for the final score. Goalkeeper McKenna Barnham made seven saves.
“The second half was the difference in this game,” LHS coach Justine Tydings said in an email to WyoSports. “Central started really well and we were on our heels. The team responded well with a shutout again, and the team performance in the second half.”
Against East, Laramie celebrated seven seniors, “who contributed to this team for many years,” Tydings said. “They have always gone about it in the right way and we honored them by playing as one unit and picking up the important win.”
Romero scored the lone goal in the contest less than midway through the first half, assisted by a free kick from Libby Goodspeed. Barnham made six saves as LHS had 11 shots on goal and three corner kicks.
PLAINSMEN SOCCERThe LHS boys soccer squad (5-5-2 overall and conference) split its games with a 2-0 loss at home Wednesday against Central and a 1-0 overtime win Friday at Cheyenne East.
Logan Custis and Samuel Lucas Smith scored the goals to help Central to the win at Deti Stadium.
“We dominated possession and had a lot of missed chances,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said to WyoSports.
The Indians put 11 of their 17 shots on goal while limiting Laramie to three shots overall.
On Friday, Laramie and Cheyenne East went nearly 98 minutes without scoring in their match at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
That changed in the 97th minute, when Plainsmen sophomore Sammy Heaney scored the only goal of the match in the second half of overtime to pick up a 1-0 win.
East held a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal in the game, but was outshot 19-16.
LADY PLAINSMEN SOFTBALLThe road trip to Gillette wasn’t kind for the LHS team (5-10 overall, 3-5 East) as they were swept in doubleheaders Thursday against Thunder Basin and Friday against Campbell County.
The first game of each doubleheader counted as a conference contest. The Lady Plainsmen lost 11-5 and 20-0 against Thunder Basin; 15-0 and 6-0 against Campbell County.
In the first game of the trip, right fielder Paysen Witte had three of Laramie’s six hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Second baseman Haley Loya also had a double and a run scored.
The LHS offense couldn’t get going after that as they were shutout in the next three games.
Four more doubleheaders are still to be played for the regular season as the schedule also features plenty of make-up games from earlier this spring.
The Lady Plainsmen will next play at Cheyenne East at 3/5 p.m. Tuesday; then at home against Campbell County at 4/6 p.m. Friday, against Thunder Basin at 10 a.m./noon Saturday and against Wheatland at 4/6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Game times are subject to change.
TRACK AND FIELDThe Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen completed the regular season at the Wiseman Invitational on Friday in Torrington. The results from the meet were not yet available for this publication.