CASPER — Laramie found itself in a dogfight with Riverton over the course of their four-set matchup Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
In the end, however, Laramie’s firepower proved too much for the Wolverines, during a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
“We did a great job of serving to zone,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “We put a lot of pressure on them and kept them out of system.”
The teams went back and forth to open the first set – a common theme of the entire match. Laramie never trailed in the set, but also never led by more than six points either.
In the end, the Lady Plainsmen pulled away thanks to big kills from freshman Kierra Gardner, sophomore Savanna Steiert, and junior Maddy Stucky to take a 25-19 set win.
Laramie found some trouble in the second set. The Lady Plainsmen got behind early, but managed to battle back and keep the score tied through the majority of the set. The teams kept tying each other from when it was 6-6 to when it was 15-15.
But Riverton pulled away late thanks to some errors by Laramie and won set two 25-22.
The Lady Plainsmen battled back in set three. After being up by just one early in the set, Laramie exploded for seven of the next 10 points to take a 15-10 lead.
The lead never came under five following that point. Riverton committed an attacking error on the game point to give the Lady Plainsmen a 25-17 win in the third frame.
Laramie flexed its muscle in the fourth and final frame. After going down 5-4 early in the set, the Lady Plainsmen scored five consecutive points and eight of the next 10 to take a 13-7 lead. The lead only grew from then and ballooned to an 11-point 22-11 lead.
The comeback Riverton hoped for never came. It committed another attacking violation on the final point to give Laramie a 25-14 win.
Laramie showed a lot of veteran poise in the remainder of the game following its set-two loss. A young team easily could have folded after losing a close set like they did, but the Lady Plainsmen shrugged it off – an impressive feat with just two seniors and eight underclassmen on the roster.
“One of our mentalities is to just have fun out there,” Maddy Stucky said. “So after that second set, we just said , ‘Hey, let’s play our game, have fun, and then let’s bounce back.’”
Sophomore Michon Sailors led the way for the Lady Plainsmen offensively. She picked up 12 kills in the game at big moments to help build and restore the team’s momentum. Junior Anna Sell led all players with 16 assists, as well.
Despite picking up a quality win against a good team, the Lady Plainsmen came to the state tournament with more than a quarterfinal win. Their quest for the 4A crown, after winning the past two state championships, will continue this afternoon against Kelly Walsh.
For the Laramie to advance to the state championship, it will need to refocus and be ready to battle once again.
“Tonight we are going to have a great dinner and do a scouting report,” Jill Stucky said. “We will (focus on) the educational side and try to hit every learning style on our kids so that tomorrow they come in completely prepared.”