CASPER — Laramie found itself in a dogfight with Riverton over the course of their four-set matchup Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.

In the end, however, Laramie’s firepower proved too much for the Wolverines, during a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

