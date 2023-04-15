After a tough 2-1 overtime loss at Cheyenne East last Monday night, the Laramie High girls soccer team bounced back with two victories against East Conference opponents.
The Lady Plainsmen, 4-2 overall and in the conference, first won 5-0 while hosting Cheyenne Central Thursday evening at Deti Stadium.
LHS then won a make-up game for a 3-0 against Sheridan Saturday morning as the teams played at Douglas Middle School. The originally-scheduled game was to be in Sheridan for the second game of a road trip on March 25 before being postponed.
Laramie scored all three goals against the Lady Broncs in the second half with two of those from Ava Wallhead. She also assisted on the final goal.
Wallhead was assisted by Devani Romero on her first goal, and assisted by Morgan Hansen for her second score. Wallhead then assisted Kaylee Kern for a goal with less than two minutes left in the contest.
LHS recorded 15 shots and had two corner kicks as McKenna Barham made six saves.
“It was a great team win. Everyone contributed to the attack and the defense,” LHS coach Justine Tydings wrote in an email to WyoSports. “Effort and composure was on point from each team member, and (I’m) especially proud of the team for the shutout against a top team in our region.”
Against Central, Hansen notched two goals assisted by Romero and Allison Beeston. Wallhead had a goal with the help of Chloe Whisenant. Libby Goodspeed opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, and Kern also had an unassisted score to complete the scoring.
“The team did a great job of adjusting to the unique formation that Central presents,” Tydiings wrote. “We have some freshman who are showing up in the scoring and assist columns because of the work they put in all week to prepare. A big-time shout out (goes to) our back line and goal keeper McKenna Barham who solved a lot on their own today.”
More postponements
The spring snowstorm that moved through the area Friday disrupted the schedules for boys soccer, softball and track and field.
The Plainsmen soccer home game against Cheyenne East was tentatively rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Plainsmen softball squad had its doubleheader at Wheatland postponed with a make-up date to be determined.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen were slated to compete at the Greeley Twilight Invitational in Colorado. The meet is now scheduled for April 26.