Lady Plainsmen soccer-Romero-Central

Laramie High's Devani Romero, front center, breaks away from Cheyenne Central's Madi Moore, right, and Aspen Custis during a game on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Deti Stadium.

 Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports

After a tough 2-1 overtime loss at Cheyenne East last Monday night, the Laramie High girls soccer team bounced back with two victories against East Conference opponents.

The Lady Plainsmen, 4-2 overall and in the conference, first won 5-0 while hosting Cheyenne Central Thursday evening at Deti Stadium.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus