The Laramie High basketball teams earned a sweep — against different teams — Friday during the second of three days at the Flaming Gorge Classic, hosted at several venues in Green River and Rock Springs.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen played Friday at Lincoln Middle School in Green River. The LHS girls played in the morning and pulled away in the second half to beat 3A third-ranked Pinedale 57-45. The LHS boys played in the late afternoon and also had a strong second half to rally for a 57-46 win against 3A Mountain View.
LADY PLAINSMEN
Laramie sophomore Kylin Shipman had the hot shooting hand throughout when she cashed in a game-high and career-high 23 points and also grabbed six rebounds against Pinedale.
Shipman had back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter and senior Morgann Jensen later added a steal and a layup and senior Teagan Bluemel added a bucket to push the Lady Plainsmen (3-2) to an early 18-7 lead.
But Pinedale (3-2) clawed back to outscore Laramie 19-12 in the second quarter and took a 29-28 lead before junior Ruby Dorrell converted a layup for the one point lead at 30-29 at halftime.
Shipman and company came out of the break and took control of the game with a 15-5 difference in the third quarter. Shipman had five quick points at the start with a field goal inside and a 3-pointer from outside and senior Janey Adair ended the period with a trey for a 45-34 lead that was an insurmountable advantage for Pinedale to overcome.
“It was a gutsy performance by our girls and (Pinedale) has some outstanding players,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said during a postgame interview on KOWB 1290 AM. “Watching Kylin go was impressive to me, and Kylin did a lot but it wasn’t just Kylin. It was a team game with the way we battled through the foul situation. We talk about playing together as a team, and I told the girls, and the bench, ‘we are going to have to play a complete team game.’”
Dorrell finished with a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Jensen had 10 points; Adair, sophomore Addison Forry and Bluemel had four each and sophomore Morgan Moore had two.
PLAINSMEN
The Plainsmen, down 17-11 after the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime, outscored Mountain View 35-19 in the second half for the comeback win.
Laramie (4-1) was down by as much as 12 points in the first half.
“The first half was a little shaky,” Plainsman coach Jim Shaffer said during his postgame radio interview. “In the second half we were a lot more aggressive offensively and did a much better job of attacking gaps, getting to the rim and passed the basketball better.
“In the second quarter when we were down 12, we went into a zone (defensively) and that really hurt (Mountain View) and we stayed in it for the rest of game, which was really good and we got better offensively as the game went on.”
Senior Diego Medina heated up after halftime for 13 of his team-high 16 points, which included a 3-pointer that pushed the Plainsmen to within two points at 29-27 with about six minutes left in the third. Junior Mahlon Morris had a layup to tie the contest at 33-33 and senior Trey Enzi later added a bucket for Laramie’s first lead in the game at 38-36 late in the period. But it was short-lived as Mountain View (3-4) hit a trey at the buzzer for a tie at 39 heading into the fourth.
Medina opened the final period with a 3-pointer and another triple after a steal by Enzi and the Plainsmen methodically increased the lead to the final buzzer.
Enzi finished with 10 point; Morris — even with when turning not one, but both ankles during the game — had nine points and a team-high nine boards. Senior Jackson Devine had six points, sophomore Karson Busch and freshman Neil Summers had five each, junior Levi Brown and four and junior Brandon Chavez had two.
Free throws, which has been an issue to begin the season, was much better for the Plainsmen with a season-best 23-of-31 (74.2%), including two each from Enzi, Medina and Busch in the final minute down the stretch.