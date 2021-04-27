The Laramie High softball team hit the ball squarely from start to finish.
But the Lady Plainsmen didn’t have much to show for it against a stout Wheatland infield until the hard knocks began to produce runs in the fifth inning en route to a 7-3 comeback win on Monday.
“We were hitting the ball, putting balls in play and were not striking out, but were hitting right to girls,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “Eventually they found grass and it worked out for us.”
The game, played in windy conditions at Aragon Softball Complex, was a make-up contest from a postponement on April 16. It was the first time the Lady Plainsmen (2-3 overall, 2-3 East Conference) won two straight in the inaugural season, and fresh from a 12-9 win against Cheyenne East without a practice day in between.
Laramie starting pitcher Izabella Pacheco settled down after giving up a first-inning, 2-run home run to Wheatland first baseman Gracen Mount. The Lady Bulldogs also scored an unearned run in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Pacheco turned in four innings of work with 94 pitches, just two hits, two earned runs with eight strikeouts and five walks.
“It was really exciting because we usually have (Janey Adair) start,” Pacheco said. “It was nice to come in and get my shot at it. It’s (also) always nice to know we have others on our pitching staff who are really strong and can come in to close the door. It was a really good experience and I’m glad I got the opportunity.”
Wheatland countered with starting pitcher Bailey Fitzwater, who induced eight infield groundouts and two fly balls to help keep Laramie off the scoreboard in the first four innings.
The Lady Bulldogs loaded the bases against Pacheco in the top of the fifth after two walks and a hit batter. Janey Adair then moved from second base to the circle in relief and promptly struck out the next three batters to end the threat. The next six outs were by virtue of strikeouts with Adair (2-4) giving up one hit and one walk for the win.
“We got into a bind there and brought in Adair for a little change of speed,” Andrews said. “Not that Bella throws slow, but by bringing in Janey, she’s a hard thrower to really throw (Wheatland) off balance for the last several innings.”
The Lady Plainsmen cut Wheatland’s lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when center fielder Macy McKinney hit a two-out infield single to score Adair, who reached on a fielder’s choice and left fielder Marisol Gomez, who reached on a single. The inning could’ve been more for Laramie if not for a caught stealing and a base runner tagged by a hit for the first two outs. Paysen Witte and McCall Moore recorded their first hits of their careers before the unfortunate outs on the base paths.
But with runs finally on the board, Laramie extended its momentum into the bottom of the sixth and took the lead with five runs after batting around the order.
The offensive outburst included three walks and three hits. The highlights at the plate included a 2-run single to left-center from Adair to take a 4-3 lead, an infield sacrifice by Gomez for a RBI and a 2-run home run by McKinney to left field. It was McKinney’s second home run of the season.
“We definitely came back with some awesome energy, it was super fun and I have to thank my teammates with the whole dugout hyping us up,” McKinney said. “Everyone really contributed to everything and all the energy really helped out everyone’s hits.”
Although Wheatland (0-8, 0-6) is still looking for its first win of the season, coach Jodie Fitzwater said her team can build from its effort. It was the first time a game didn’t end with the 10-run rule for the Lady Bulldogs. It was also a fairly clean game with just two errors for each team.
“I’m very proud of our team,” she said. “We had very minimal errors with awesome fielding and defense. That was the first game we played to seven innings, so that was a milestone for us. We also got on (base). We left runners on, but at least we were getting runners on and in scoring position. We celebrate those little accomplishments because that’s what we have to focus on.”