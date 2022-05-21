GILLETTE — Taylor Gebhart had struck out twice during Friday night’s Wyoming State Softball Championship elimination game against Laramie, but she still went to the plate with the same approach as always.
It paid off.
With the game tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gebhart faced a 1-2 count with two outs, but hit a blooper to shallow field, scoring Cameron Moyte for the game-winning run.
“I didn’t even think I was going to get an at bat, and when they walked Izzy Kelly I was thinking to myself ‘OK, this is going to go really bad, or really good,” Gebhart said. “But I just swung like I knew how to swing and what do you know.”
Laramie took control of the game early behind the arm of senior Janey Adair. Outside of a home run in the first inning, she allowed just one hit the following three innings and all nine of those outs came on strikeouts.
After not scoring in the first frame, the Lady Plainsmen plated at least one run over the next four innings and had a 6-1 lead after the top of the fifth. Central found some life in the bottom of the inning, however, when it put together a five-run inning behind a two-run double from Kaitlyn Ackerman and two singles.
“Our energy was up the whole game, even when we came back, found a way to tie it there in the end there, energy was up,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “We were able to keep them off balance with Janey for a solid four or five innings there, but it’s how it works.”
Laramie pulled ahead again in the top of the sixth with RBIs from Paysen With and Marisol Gomez, but the Indians countered like they managed to all game.
Emilee Sirdoreus drove home two runs for Laramie and Ackerman knocked in three for Central. Adair went the full game in the circle, allowing nine hits and seven earned runs while striking out 15.
In earlier games Friday for the Lady Plainsmen:
Thunder Basin 11, Laramie 0 (6 inn.)
Laramie struggled to get anything going at the plate in an 11-0 loss to Thunder Basin in the Lady Plainsmen’s first contest of the day.
The Bolts took a 6-0 lead after the first inning after hitting two home runs — a solo home run from Emma Kimberling and a three-run shot from Ella Partlow. Partlow pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out 12.
Adair had two of those hits, going 2-for-2 and Kailyn Ruckman and Haley Loya notched the other two.
Laramie 12, Kelly Walsh 0 (5 inn.)
Adair allowed two hits and no runs while striking out seven as Laramie defeated Kelly Walsh 5-0 in a five-inning game.
Laramie took a three run lead after the first inning and scored in each frame, including five in the fifth to end the game early.
Witte was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Bella Pacheco had three RBIs.