LARAMIE — Gaining valuable experience, having extra at bats and working on game scenarios were more important to Laramie and Cheyenne South than the score.
When the first game of the softball doubleheader came to a close in the fifth inning, Laramie won 27-0 against South Thursday late Thursday afternoon at Aragon Softball Complex.
“It’s tough when your leaders aren’t having their best day,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “We struggled since coming off the bus, couldn’t find that first out in the first inning and let things snowball. Unfortunately, that’s kind of where that inexperience keeps showing its ugly face. But we will keep building, keep trying to learn to make plays and get the outs we’re supposed to — keep grinding.”
The fourth-ranked Lady Plainsmen (12-7 overall, 6-3 East Conference) plated eight runs before the first out in the bottom of the first inning and later went into second with a 13-0 margin after batting around the lineup twice.
Three of Laramie’s five hits in the opening inning came from junior outfielder Paysen Witte’s three-run triple to right field, junior shortstop Izabella Pacheco’s two-run double to left field and junior outfielder Kailyn Ruckman’s two-run double to left field. Witte and Ruckman finished with five RBI each as the Plainsmen totaled 22 hits.
“It’s about time we came out and used our bats to put up (runs) on a team,” Laramie senior pitcher Janey Adair said. “We will need the bats against the Gillette teams next week.”
Adair batted leadoff and pitched all five innings, allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
“I’m progressing and getting better throughout the season,” Adair said. “I started off a little rocky but I will be ready for state when it comes.”
Laramie then scored three runs in each of the second and third innings and eight more in the fourth frame.
“The girls came out and responded, and we did what we were supposed to do by playing well all the way around,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “We got everybody on our bench at least an at bat or time in the field, and it was nice to see other girls contribute when giving them a chance.”
South senior catcher Aubrianna Garcia broke up the no-hit bid for Adair with a single in the fourth inning, advancing sophomore pitcher/shortstop Alyssa Albaugh, who reached base on an error, to third base for the only base runners for the Lady Bison (1-12, 0-10).
The second game of the doubleheader went into the books as a junior varsity contest.
