The Laramie High softball team took advantage of probably the two best days of the season so far when it comes warm, sunny spring weather.
The Lady Plainsmen hosted Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for doubleheaders at Sandy Aragon Softball Complex. Both days were after postponements earlier this season, and had to be scheduled early in the week, which is rare because of also fitting in a road trip to Gillette for games at Campbell County on Thursday and Thunder Basin on Friday.
The first game of each twinbill served as an East Conference game as LHS (5-6 overall, 3-3 conference) were swept by the Cheyenne teams.
On Monday, LHS couldn’t get its offense going in the first game as Central pitcher Katie Hinz recorded 17 strikeouts and also helped herself with a three-run home run in the 7-1 win for the Lady Indians. She pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, one run (earned) with five walks.
LHS first baseman Brooklyn McKinney was able to have success against Hinz with two hits, including a home run that went over the fence in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Plainsmen bounced back for a 6-3 lead after the first inning of the second game, but Central (5-8, 1-6) put nine runs on the scoreboard in the top of the second en route to a 12-8 win in four innings.
Seven Laramie players recorded at least a hit, led by catcher Carson Milam’s two hits, including a double. Left fielder Ava Yniguez also knocked a double. Right fielder Emily Loya and third baseman Marisol Gomez each had a single and two RBIs.
It didn’t get any easier for the Lady Plainsmen against first-place Cheyenne East (14-5, 9-1) on Tuesday with 13-5 and 7-2 losses.
LHS went up against another player who was productive while pitching and batting in the first game when East’s Jaylyn Christensen notched 12 strikeouts to go with three hits, including a home run and four RBIs. She also gave up eight hits, five runs (all earned) and five walks. East had 15 total hits.
Gomez had two hits in her three at-bats for LHS, and made the most of them with a double and a home run for four RBIs. McKinney also had a double.
The second game went five innings as East scored three runs in the first for a 3-1 lead, then a run in each of the second and third and two in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.
East’s Gracie Oswald had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Laramie pitcher Calli Cass was 2-for-2 at the plate, including a double. She also tossed all five innings for the Lady Plainsmen, giving up 10 hits, seven runs (three earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.
RANGERS BASEBALLThe American Legion Laramie Rangers (6-4) competed at the Paul Eastridge Early Bird in Casper on Saturday and Sunday after having a week off early in the season.
Laramie went 3-1 during the weekend with the only loss by one run. On Saturday, the Rangers won 3-1 against Outlaw Baseball from Miles City, Montana, and lost a close 14-13 contest with a split squad from Casper. On Sunday, Laramie won 10-0 in five innings against the Rock Springs Stallions and capped the road trip with a 6-4 win against the Casper Oilers.
Against Miles City, pitcher/left fielder Brandon Chavez limited the Outlaws to five hits, one run (unearned) with no walks and nine strikeouts in six innings of work. Mason Branch centerfielder/pitcher closed the game with an inning of work, one walk and one strikeout. Laramie had eight hits with doubles from catcher Ben Malone and Branch.
The defenses for Laramie and the Casper split squad had some issues with six errors for Laramie and five for Casper. Laramie also had 10 hits, Casper had 11 to account for the high-scoring game. Right fielder Diego Herrera had a double and two RBIs, and Branch had a triple and two RBIs.
Against Rock Springs, Branch started and went all five innings by limiting the Stallions to two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in the shutout. Laramie also had 10 hits, including a double from Chavez and a triple from shortstop Sam Hoyt.
Laramie spread the scoring out from the second through fifth innings for a 6-2 lead en route to the win against the Oilers in the final game of the weekend. Pitcher Tayton Moore got the win when he went four and a third innings. He gave up four hits, two runs (one earned) with three walks and three strikeouts. Hoyt and Herrera pitched in relief to preserve the win.
Laramie had nine hits, led by a double from Moniz, who was 2-for-3 at the plate. Moore was 2-for-4, and first baseman Mason Aragon had a single to score two base runners.