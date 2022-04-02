LARAMIE — The wondering is now over, and an early-season result has been determined after two of the top Class 4A girls soccer teams went head-to-head.
The battle of undefeated squads was decided with top-ranked Thunder Basin relying on a dominant first half to beat fifth-ranked Laramie 3-0 during a cool, breezy Friday early evening at Deti Stadium. The WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll are released weekly each Thursday during the regular season.
“Our girls played well and we got to kind of work on a few things we wanted to this week from practice,” Thunder Basin coach Lyle Foster said.
The Lady Bolts (4-0 overall, 3-0 East) didn’t waste any time by starting the contest with pressure on the Lady Plainsmen’s defense, forcing several corner kicks and dictating most of the possession on Laramie’s side of the field.
The constant ball control paid off for Thunder Basin in the 18th minute when sophomore Attie Westbrook corralled a loose ball that wasn’t immediately cleared and shot high and left into the netting. Junior Brooke Dunham was credited with the assist after the initial pass.
The Bolts, runner-up to Rock Springs at last season’s state tournament, made it a two-goal difference in the 26th minute on a corner kick sent in by senior Alex Michael from the right of the box to Dunham, who was on the far side and in position to finish the play.
The third Thunder Basin goal was a bit of a surprise for everyone when sophomore Cena Carlson let loose a more than 30-yard arching shot that snuck just inside the upper-right corner for an unassisted score. The ball took a quick, funny bounce off an inner post but after a chat between the field and sideline officials, it was ruled the ball in fact went inside the frame in the 35th minute for a 3-0 lead.
Thunder Basin nearly scored again in the final minute of the first half when junior Eagan Clark was taken down in the 18-yard box. The Bolts were awarded a penalty kick and Laramie sophomore Sienna Osborne was awarded a yellow card. But the low penalty shot from Carlson was wide of the right post.
When the action broke for the break, the Bolts had tallied 11 shots, seven on goal with six corner kicks and two fouls. Laramie had no shots or corners and five fouls.
“We struggled a bit with (Thunder Basin’s) set pieces in the first half,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “It’s unfortunate because we definitely talked about it and worked on it this week. Seeing it live is always a new and interesting wrinkle.
“But I’m really proud of the effort we put forth in the second half. We played a bit more of our style of soccer, calmed down and connected on passes.”
The adjustments Tydings relayed to her team worked.
In the first 15 minutes of the second half, Laramie (5-1, 2-1) pushed the ball into Thunder Basin’s side of the field and recorded four shots, the third being the first on goal during the Lady Plainsmen’s second corner kick of the game. The ball came from the right side to sophomore Kierra Osborne, who thumped a shot near post. Thunder Basin senior goalkeeper Kendra Michael recovered just in time for one of her two saves of the game.
Laramie sophomore keeper Mckenna Barham notched nine saves, including a point-blank rejection in the 66th minute on a close, laser shot from Thunder Basin junior Rachel Cole.
“(Defensively), it was hard and a challenge for sure,” Laramie junior defender Libby Goodspeed said. “But I’m really proud of our team and the way we stepped up, especially in the second half after making the adjustments we were given by our coach.
“We need to focus on connecting in the middle and making good passes instead of just trying to get the ball of your foot. Everyone needs to be accountable for handling the ball instead of making it someone else’s.”