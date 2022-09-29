Editor’s note: For more results stories and briefs covering Laramie High athletics during the weekend, be sure to check out the WyoSports’ pages published in Sunday’s e-Edition of the Laramie Boomerang.
LARAMIE — The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team began a weeklong stretch of three East Conference matches on Tuesday with a sweep of Cheyenne South.
Laramie (15-5 overall, 3-0 East) prevailed against the Lady Bison 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
“The girls came out on fire and took care of business,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said in an email. “We had a tremendous serving night. The entire roster had great contribution.”
LHS tallied 16 aces with nine of those coming from junior Anna Sell on the home court against South (2-19, 0-4).
“Our main focus was executing behind the serving line, and we did a great job at it,” said Sell, who added seven digs.
The Lady Plainsmen were also led with seven kills each from junior Maddy Stucky and sophomores Savanna Steiert and Michon Sailors. Maddy Stucky dished out 20 assists and tied freshman Emily Gardner for a team-high eight digs.
“We had a great win, and since we were so efficient we were able to run some fun plays and finish a great match,” Sailors said.
The Lady Plainsmen will next host Campbell County at 5 p.m. Friday and Thunder Basin at noon on Saturday for homecoming week.