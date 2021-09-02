Two Laramie High teams sent an early message that they will be a force to be reckoned with as they defend their Wyoming state championships from a season ago.
The Lady Plainsmen swimming and diving team — winners of the past four state titles — got its season started in style by hosting, and winning, the Laramie Relays and Laramie Pentathlon.
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team continued its unbeaten streak, dating back to last season’s 25-0 record with five wins at the Cheyenne Invitational. Last year was the first state title for the program since 1994, a span of 26 years.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Both meets in the pool featured a different format than traditional duals and invitationals and have been a longtime tradition to kick off a season.
The LHS girls won the relays meet on Friday that featured eight other 4A teams with 476 team points. Cheyenne Central was runner-up with 378 and Campbell County was third at 258.
“It went really well for us,” veteran LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “Overall, I was pleased we didn’t have a lot of DQs (disqualifications), so we swam a lot cleaner than we normally do at this meet. It was a good mix of strength and power — we won four relays and were in the top three in every relay, which is usually our goal to even it out across the lineup.”
In 1-meter diving, Natalie Six and Mallorie Hamel teamed up to win the event with 208.75 points. Right behind them were teammates Jordan Johnson and Katrina Yurista combining for 186.05.
In the swimming lanes, Anna Roesler, Kayley Yother, Mischa Yurista and Ashlyn Mathes won the 500-yard freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 58.66 second.
Roesler, Yother and Mischa Yurista joined anchor Ashlyn Mathes to win the 200 free relay in 1:46.37. Maya Peterson, Kenna Davis, Michelle Shoales and Yother claimed the fourth relay win with a 2:00.57 in the 200 backstroke.
The Lady Plainsmen also won the team title for Saturday’s pentathlon with 165 points. Central was second at 145 and Campbell County third with 122.
The pentathlon features all swimmers competing in 100 yards of freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly and a 50-yard freestyle for a combined time.
It is the first full meet for state qualification times and scores. Hudson said Lady Plainsmen qualified 11 athletes, compared to seven at the same meet last season.
Roesler aand Mathis qualified in all five swimming events. Other swimmers to qualify in their respective events were Therese Richardson, Libby Moore, Maya McReynolds, Yother, Davis and Peterson. Hamel, Six and Katrina Yurista qualified in diving.
Roesler was second overall with a total of 4:40.27. Central’s Kira Brownell won the varsity competition at 4:33.74. Also finishing in the top 10 for LHS was Mathes at 4:59.54. In the top 20 were Peterson (15th, 5:08.70), Davis (17th, 5:11.53) and Richardson (5:12.68).
The Lady Plainsmen will next go on the road for duals at Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Kelly Walsh.
VOLLEYBALL
The LHS volleyball team played in five “preseason” shortened matches last weekend at the Cheyenne Invitational.
The Lady Plainsmen lost just one set throughout the invite with the first two on Saturday at Cheyenne East and the next three on Sunday at Cheyenne South.
The first match was against Rock Springs for a 25-5, 25-18 win with the help of nine aces, six from Alexis Stucky, who also had five kills. Anna Gatlin had eight kills and Taylor Tyser (13 digs) and Halley Feezer (10) led the back row. Five LHS players recorded assists, led by Alexis Stucky’s nine.
“We came out confident, calm and took care of business,” Tyser said.
Feezer added: “We served tough and worked as a team to gain confidence after we made an error.”
LHS then beat a tough Kelly Walsh squad 25-23, 25-18 to close the first-day action. Alexis Stucky was just short of a double-double with 10 assists and nine kills. Maddy Stucky also flirted with the same with nine assists and seven kills. Six Lady Plainsmen recorded at least one kill.
“Kelly Walsh is always a great team for us to play and a fun match-up,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “I was pleased with our defense, but I would like us to be more creative as hitters.”
Laramie then took on the second team from Casper for a 25-11, 25-22 win against Natrona County to begin Saturday’s action.
That creativity on offense was heeded when seven Lady Plainsmen contributed with kills, led by Alexis Stucky’s 13 to go with 11 assists. Maddy Stucky and Halley Feezer had six kills each and Maddy added 15 assists.
“We came out as aggressive attackers and set the tone for the day,” Jill Stucky said.
Thunder Basin was the only team to take LHS to three sets. The Lady Plainsmen lost the first set 25-16 before bouncing back to win the next two 25-12, 25-16.
“We had to play this match without Halley Feezer,” Jill Stucky said. “It took us a set to make adjustments by switching to a 5-1 offense with Maddy Stucky setting to let Alexis Stucky have the freedom to pass and dig more balls. … Alexis and Anna Gatlin really pulled some weight.”
Alexis Stucky had a team-high 14 kills to go with 12 digs, followed by Gatlin’s 11 kills. Maddy Stucky tallied 20 assists as the primary setter.
The Lady Plainsmen closed out the invite with a 25-9, 25-16 win against Rawlins, and much like the first game of the weekend by recording eight service aces. Players with two aces were Morgann Jensen, Alexis Stucky (10 kills) and Maddy Stucky (16 assists). Noel Jensen (six kills) and Anna Sell each had an ace.
LHS volleyball will also head to Gillette this weekend for its second preseason tournament of the young season. The invitational will feature pool play on Friday before Saturday action separated into gold, silver and bronze bracket action.